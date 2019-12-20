Venturini Motorsports Tabs Ryan Repko for Five Races in No. 20 Toyota Camry in 2020

In hopes of chasing after the 2020 ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) owner’s championship once more, Venturini Motorsports (VMS) officials have signed Ryan Repko to their driver lineup on the No. 20 Toyota Camry. Repko will see action in five (5) ARCA intermediate and superspeedway style races throughout the season.

“I am excited to have Ryan (Repko) join Venturini Motorsports for 2020 and pilot our No. 20 Toyota Camry for five races next season,” commented Billy Venturini. “Ryan has proven himself a solid contender in all of the different facets of racing he has competed in and I believe he will play an integral part in helping our team achieve our expectations and goals this coming season.”

Sparking his interest in racing at a young age, the Denver, N.C. native grew up watching NASCAR races with his grandfather on TV, which eventually led to him running his first quarter midget race. Before he knew it, Repko had amassed over 115-wins and 20-championships across the country and the rising star was headed to race late models.

Over the years, the now 20-year old continued to rake in wins across the Southeast along with numerous awards and Rookie of the Year honors. To-date he has been called upon to make select starts in numerous series including NASCAR Xfinity, Cars Late Model Stock Tour and the ARCA Menards Series. When he’s not racing, Repko is spending time as a full-time student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

“It’s an honor to join the Venturini (Motorsports) team for the 2020 season and have the chance to work with Billy (Venturini) as my crew chief and Chandler (Smith) as my teammate on the 20 car,” commented Repko. “I plan to utilize this opportunity to the best of my ability and work on putting my Toyota Camry into victory lane every chance I get and working with my team to earn VMS back-to-back owners championship titles in ARCA.”

Repko will be teaming up with veteran crew chief and VMS team owner, Billy Venturini as the newly paired duo work together to earn the No. 20 Toyota Camry another ARCA owner’s championship in 2020. Kicking off that quest, Repko will see his first start come at the famed 2.5-mile high banked Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 8th.

Sponsor announcements will be forthcoming at a later date via team officials.

VMS PR