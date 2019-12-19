They May Have A Tough Image, But Racers Have A Soft Spot For Kids When It Comes To Christmas Time

Lee Pulliam nailed it recently when he talked about Christmas.

“Every day is special when you have a child, but Christmas with a child brings so much excitement and joy,” said Pulliam, four-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national champion and winner of seven races at South Boston Speedway in 2019.

Yes, even rough, tough race-car drivers have a special place in their hearts when it comes to their children and Christmas morning.

“We’re (he and his wife LeAnne) just trying to make sure Brantley has all the experiences she can as a kid,” Pulliam said of their 2 ½ year-old daughter. “We went and had breakfast with Mr. Grinch and his dog Max a couple of weekends ago near (Washington) D.C. Then we go to Indianapolis for a couple days and the next thing you know we will be in Disney World. So, it’s a hectic time of year, but we’re just trying to soak in all the memories we can with our families.”

Thomas Scott’s two-year-old daughter Everly has her heart set on finding a puppy under the tree. Her parents say a pup will have to wait until she’s a little older. Her dad and mom, Brittany Wooten, think a Santa will probably be bringing a Barbie Jeep.

“Her big gift is going to be a Barbie Jeep. She loves driving or riding anything so we felt like we’d go ahead and get her behind something she could drive and control on her own, let her learn how to crash and avoid crashes. I’ll still have to slow it down until she can handle the high gear.,” said Scott, who finished third in South Boston Speedway’s Late Model points in 2019.

As much as it sounds like the Jeep is a step toward a racing future for Everly, her dad says absolutely not.

“We’ll let her decide if she wants to do anything like that,” he said. “She loves racing, she loves going to races, she loves spending time with me in the race shop and she loves driving things when she gets the chance. But she equally loves other things too, like dancing, clothes, playing outside, drawing and coloring, so whatever she wants to do one day, we’ll support it.”

Kevin Currin, South Boston Speedway’s 2019 Hornets Division champion can’t wait for some down time with his eight-year-old son Scott and wife Jessica. It’s a busy time of the year for him, at least for a few more days.

“As a rural mail carrier, we are in the busy season. I’m truly looking forward to the week after Christmas because I took it off to spend time with my family,” said Currin. “Our son is excited about Christmas and cannot wait to get out of school this week.”

It won’t be long after the holidays, though, before Currin’s thoughts return to going in circles.

“As far as racing goes, I’m starting to get the itch again,” he said. “I’m thinking about and contemplating what needs to be done to the car. I will hopefully start going through the car and everything after the first of the year. I’ve just been taking a break from anything racing-related since the season finale.”

The 2020 South Boston Speedway season kicks off on March 21 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits for a 150-lap race. There will also be twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock races.

SBS PR