IMSA President John Doonan Statement Following The Passing of Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Member Bill Simpson

17 Dec 2019
Racing News
The following is a statement from IMSA President John Doonan on the news of the passing of motorsports safety icon Bill Simpson earlier today.
 
“The world of motorsports lost a true pioneer today with the passing of Bill Simpson. An innovator in the world of safety, Bill was universally known in paddocks for his work. It is with great sadness that I received word of his passing today but I know his legacy will live on. The IMSA family and I would like to express our condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”
