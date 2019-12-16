SCCA announces 2020 Northern Conference U.S. Majors Tour Schedule

The Northern Conference 2020 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour® competition calendar has been released. A total of seven weekends, 14 races in all, make up the schedule that runs from May through August and visits six different circuits.

Two events in May begin the Northern Conference’s 2020 schedule. First stop is at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, Illinois, followed by a visit to GingerMan Raceway in South Haven, Michigan. Then it’s two consecutive visits to 2020 National Championship Runoff’s venue Road America, the first being the WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints®, a Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour weekend featuring racing legend Elliott Forbes-Robinson as Grand Marshal, and a second stop in July to the circuit in Wisconsin.

Action continues in July with a new date for the annual visit to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which will again be a Hoosier Super Tour event this year. August then closes out the season with two race weekends, the first being at Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan, followed by the Northern Conference finale at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change, but the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Northern Conference schedule is comprised of the following:

- May 2-3: Blackhawk Farms Raceway; S. Beloit, Illinois

- May 16-17: GingerMan Raceway; South Haven, Michigan

- June 12-14: Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

(WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints®)

- July 11-12: Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

- July 17-19: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio

- August 22-23: Grattan Raceway; Belding, Michigan

- August 29-30: Brainerd International Raceway; Brainerd, Minnesota

Schedules for other SCCA U.S. Majors Tour Conferences will be published as they are finalized. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs® being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Photo: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is again on the Northern Conf. U.S. Majors Tour schedule, just a little later in the year.

Credit: Michael Berchak