SCCA announces Northeast Conference 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Schedule

The Northeast Conference 2020 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour® competition calendar has been released. A total of seven weekends, 14 races in all, make up the schedule that runs from April through July and visits seven different circuits, which is one more than the previous year’s schedule.

It will be a roaring start for the Northeast Conference as the season begins with a Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour at VIRginia International Raceway, followed by a stop at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia to close out April. Then it’s off to Pennsylvania for two race weekends in May, the first being at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum and the second taking place at a “new” stop on this year’s Northeast Conference calendar -- Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

A second Hoosier Super Tour for the Northeast Conference takes place in June at Watkins Glen International in New York. The racing season then closes out in July with a stop at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park before the calendar wraps up at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change, but the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Northeast Conference schedule is comprised of the following:

- April 10-12; VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, Virginia

(Dual Southeast/Northeast Conference Event)

- April 25-26: Summit Point Raceway; Summit Point, West Virginia

- May 9-10: Pittsburgh International Race Complex; Wampum Pennsylvania

- May 23-24: Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania

- June 19-21: Watkins Glen International; Watkins Glen, New York

- July 11-12: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; Thompson, Connecticut

- July 17-19: New Jersey Motorsports Park; Millville, New Jersey

All 2020 schedules for U.S. Majors Tour Conferences have now been published. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs® being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both Club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions nearly 2,000 events through its 115 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA’s activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Hagerty, the Official Insurance Partner of SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.

Photo: Scenic VIRginia International Raceway opens the 2020 Northeast Conf. U.S. Majors Tour schedule

Credit: Jay Bonvouloir