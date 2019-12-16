Trans Am Series Impacts PRI Show

From announcing new brands being eligible for Trans Am presented by Pirelli’s growing production-based classes (SGT and GT), to having several cars on display at prominent locations and having a strong driver and team representative presence at the show, the Trans Am Series is making a huge splash at the 32nd annual Performance Racing Industry trade show.

The PRI Trade Show, held in Indianapolis Dec. 12-14, is the epicenter of new racing technology with 1,100 exhibiting companies, and with more than 20 Trans Am partners promoting its program, the Trans Am Series footprint at the show is one of the largest in recent years.

The Trans Am Race Company is sharing booth space with SVRA, located in the Aisle 7000 Corridor near the PRI Service Desk and adjacent to the “Yellow” Hall. Trans Am Race Company’s John Clagett (President), Aaron Coalwell (Series Technical Director) and Ricky Brooks (TA2 Technical Director) are in attendance to answer any questions regarding the 2020 season.

Stevens-Miller Racing (SMR) brought Trans Am’s TA2 ® presented by AEM category to the forefront of PRI with cars and equipment featured in the Sunoco Fuels, PREFIX, Liqui Moly and Howe Racing Enterprises exhibits.

“PRI is extremely important to the racing industry — from Formula 1 to Karting — it’s all here,” SMR Owner Joe Stevens said. “Our chassis builder, engine builder, component suppliers, as well as the fuel and lubricants we use in our SMR cars, are exhibitors, and for the last two years we’ve done everything we can to support both them and Trans Am at this show. We were thrilled to have been asked by Trans Am’s fuel supplier Sunoco (booth 325) to have a car in their exhibit. We did a special one-off wrap on our 2019 Howe Camaro that uses our sponsor Berryman Products unique component graphic. It’s come out really cool and will be a real show-stopper for sure.

“Liqui Moly is attending for the first time (booth 6000) and will be distributing their 2020 calendars featuring our No. 77 Liqui Moly Mustang that finished second in the 2019 championship, driven by Dillon Machavern,” Stevens continued. “PREFIX will be making their second appearance at PRI (booth 3260) and will be featuring their TA2 CHOICE engines. Howe Racing Enterprises is in their 35th year of participating at PRI (booth 5049) and will have their new 2020 TA2 Camaro on display.

“As a team, we know how important it is to support our sponsors and we know how important it is to support The Trans Am presented by Pirelli and TA2 powered by AEM. With the announcement of 10 of the 13 rounds being live-streamed in 2020, we and our sponsors are working hard to get the word out on what we consider to be the best bang for the buck and the best competition in American Road Racing.”

On Thursday, the Trans Am Series revealed a new option for the 2020 Super GT class with Ligier Automotive North America. The new Ligier JS2 R had a successful maiden season in Europe in 2019 and will make the transition to North America to run alongside Lamborghini, Porsche, Ford, Chevrolet and other strong racing brands in SGT.

“We are excited to bring this latest Ligier GT car to North America and the Trans-Am series”, said Max Crawford, President of Ligier Automotive North America. We are confident the Ligier JS2 R will be a strong performer in the SGT class. If you want to showcase your brand, you race in Trans Am. We can't wait to see our Ligier JS2 R in action in 2020.”

The new addition to the field represents the latest example of a focused push by the Trans Am Series to make the category more attainable for new teams and drivers, and a continued effort to grow the SGT grid. The entire package, which includes a set of Pirelli tires and spec Ford engine, is set at $112,000.

“Since Trans Am first launched the initiative to grow the category to include production-based race cars, we’ve seen fantastic growth in our SGT Class and anticipate that to continue,” said Trans Am Company President John Clagett. “SGT seems to have struck a positive chord with a lot of racers, as there is a wide range of eligible cars that can race with Trans Am now. Having Ligier join that group is yet another great option for our drivers and teams to consider, and we are thrilled/excited to continue to grow this part of the Trans Am paddock.”



Adam Andretti's Circuit of the Americas race-winning Poncho Weaver Dodge Challenger is also on display in the SRI Performance booth (1841).

The PRI Show is an annual must-go-to tradition for many Trans Am competitors. It’s a great place to see all the new offerings from hundreds of motorsports vendors serving the road racing sector. Many Trans Am partners have booths at the show:



Booth Partner

325 Sunoco Race Fuels

811 Wilwood Disc Brakes

1041 Pro-System Inc.

1301 Tilton Engineering

1401 Intercomp

1438 COOLSHIRT Systems

1625 Penske Racing Shocks

1645 Quarter Master

1925 Ford Performance

2101 AEM Perf. Electronics

2425 Five Star Bodies

2606 Katech, Inc.

2715 ACP & Stahl Headers

2809 Marwin Sports

3260 Prefix Corp.

3710 EMCO Gears

4601 BBS

4926 Speedcom

5049 Howe Racing Ent.

7014 SVRA / Trans Am

7186 SCCA

