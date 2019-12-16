Some great performances in a complicated weekend for Cool Racing



Nico started the race from 5th row and managed to avoid the accident between LMP1s Ginetta #5 and Rebellion #1. Before the track direction decided to send the Safety Car out, he was 4th in the general classification and 3rd LMP2. At the restart, he worked on keeping his position, but had a hard time to make the tire do their job...

He lost several positions before he handed the car to Alex after a simple stint. Alex leaves with new tires and manages his stint. Lap 46 Antonin takes his turn, the car is P8. He keeps that position during his 22-lap stint having a complicated time, keeping the tires up. Nico took over after 68 laps for a double stint and did his best to make it work, but no, they definitely could find the correct set-up to take advantage of the tires.

Track is declared WET, but in the end, the race stays dry all along the 8 hours and Alex takes over on Lap 115, no rain for him either. Just before the mid-race fireworks comes the first FCY after the accident of Porsche GTE Am #88 left debris on the track. Antonin - Alex - Antonin so went the following stints. Antonin finally finds the way to use his tires and show very good performances.

Just before the last hour of the race started, Nico took over with a better car, and tries to make up for some places. But the car is too far down, so the team decides to keep safe. The Oreca #ANA42 received the chequered flag in 7th position.