IMSA, FIA WEC Announce Changes to Super Sebring Schedule

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the FIA WEC today announced the provisional schedule for next year’s Super Sebring weekend on March 18-21, 2020, at iconic Sebring International Raceway in central Florida.

After close collaboration between the sanctioning bodies and track management, start times for two of the weekend’s four races have been changed and will now be as follows:

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 moves to Thursday, March 19 at 3:50 p.m. EDT from its traditional Friday date.

The WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 20, will now take place four hours earlier with the race starting at 12 noon and finishing at 8 p.m.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship’s 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts remains on Saturday, March 21. The classic endurance race begins at 10:40 a.m. EDT to complete what promises to be another fantastic weekend of the best sports car racing in the world.

Gates for the second edition of Super Sebring open on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 a.m. followed by a full-day of on-track action beginning at 8:55 a.m. Thursday’s action-packed schedule now features the IMSA Prototype Challenge and Michelin Pilot Challenge races, FIA WEC qualifying and the fan-favorite WeatherTech Championship night practice. Friday morning there will be WeatherTech practice and qualifying before the FIA WEC race.

To see the provisional Super Sebring 2020 schedule, please click HERE .