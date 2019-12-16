IMSA, FIA WEC Announce Changes to Super Sebring Schedule

16 Dec 2019
Racing News
108 times
IMSA, FIA WEC Announce Changes to Super Sebring Schedule
The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the FIA WEC today announced the provisional schedule for next year’s Super Sebring weekend on March 18-21, 2020, at iconic Sebring International Raceway in central Florida.
 
After close collaboration between the sanctioning bodies and track management, start times for two of the weekend’s four races have been changed and will now be as follows:
 
  • The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 moves to Thursday, March 19 at 3:50 p.m. EDT from its traditional Friday date. 
 
  • The WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 20, will now take place four hours earlier with the race starting at 12 noon and finishing at 8 p.m.
 
The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship’s 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts remains on Saturday, March 21. The classic endurance race begins at 10:40 a.m. EDT to complete what promises to be another fantastic weekend of the best sports car racing in the world.
 
Gates for the second edition of Super Sebring open on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 a.m. followed by a full-day of on-track action beginning at 8:55 a.m. Thursday’s action-packed schedule now features the IMSA Prototype Challenge and Michelin Pilot Challenge races, FIA WEC qualifying and the fan-favorite WeatherTech Championship night practice. Friday morning there will be WeatherTech practice and qualifying before the FIA WEC race.
 
To see the provisional Super Sebring 2020 schedule, please click HERE.
 
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.sebringraceway.com or by calling 800-626-7223.
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

