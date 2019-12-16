Mike and Lynda Helton to be honored with the Glenn & Connie Ritchey Community Service Award in 2020

NASCAR Vice Chairman, Mike Helton, and his wife, Lynda Helton, have been selected to receive the Glenn and Connie Ritchey Community Service Award during an event benefiting Council on Aging of Volusia (COA). In its 16th year, the award honors local heroes whose leadership and service make Volusia County a better place to live, work and play. The award will be presented on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway’s Daytona 500 Club.

This year, Mike and Lynda Helton were selected for the honor to recognize their strong philanthropic nature and dedication to service within the Volusia County community. The couple is well-known in the area for championing local arts, health and human service organizations, as well as national NASCAR-supported charities.

“Lynda and Mike are known for their generosity to the NASCAR nation, in addition to their involvement in our own community, which includes their support of Council on Aging and SMA Healthcare, among countless other organizations,” said Sarah Gurtis, COA’s President and CEO. “We are thrilled that this wonderful couple was selected to receive this honor, and we are genuinely looking forward to this event!”

The celebration of the Heltons will be centered around three things—jeans, boots and wine. The highlight of the evening will be a tribute to the honorees, but the theme will continue to be “service” with the COA as the beneficiary of the evening. A silent auction will include several international and domestic “bucket list” trips, as well as a number of fine wines; sponsorship opportunities for the evening are also available. COA provides critical services for the elderly in Volusia County, such as Meals on Wheels, in-home care, guardianship, respite care and more.

Over the past 15 years, the Glenn and Connie Ritchey Community Service Award celebration has raised well over $1 million to provide services to local at-risk seniors. The first honorees were Glenn and Connie Ritchey, who embraced the event and have remained vital to its growth. Past honorees also include Nancy and Lowell Lohman, Jennie and Kevin Bowler, Chris and Charlie Lydecker, Anne Bledsoe France and Bill France, Sr., Dr. Michelle Carter-Scott and Vince Carter, Jill Simpkins and Gale Lemerand, Betty Jane and Bill France, Jr., Larry and Joan Kelly, Hyatt and Cici Brown, Mori and Forough Hosseini, Joe and Barbara Petrock, Bert and Julie Reames, Jimmy and Phannye Huger, and Lisa Kennedy and Brian France.

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities available for this year's Glenn and Connie Ritchey Community Service Award Celebration, please contact COA's Chief Development Officer Penny Young-Carrasquillo or call 386-253-4700 x 215.