Xpel joins defending IndyCar Series champion Newgarden and Team Penske

Team Penske and XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a leading provider of automotive paint protective film and window tint, today announced a multi-year partnership. XPEL will be the primary sponsor of the No. 1 Dallara/Chevrolet driven by reigning and two-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden for two races in 2020. XPEL will also serve as the “Official Protective Film Partner of Team Penske.”

The partnership with Team Penske – the most successful team in motorsports history – represents the first racing sponsorship for the San Antonio, Texas-based company. Newgarden will race the No. 1 XPEL Dallara/Chevrolet in the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 9 and in the Texas Indy 600 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) on June 6. XPEL will build on the partnership and become a primary sponsor for a third IndyCar Series race with Team Penske in 2021 and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome XPEL to Team Penske in 2020,” said Roger Penske. “Motorsports provides a great opportunity to build the XPEL brand and we hope to build on a lot of business-to-business opportunities with their group. We look forward to delivering for XPEL both off and on the track as they compete with Josef and the defending champion No. 1 Chevy team starting next season.”

XPEL is a global company that offers high-quality products, world-class customer support and a vast network of trained installers. Through partnership with Team Penske, the company expects to generate maximum brand recognition among core marketing segments including dealers as well as consumers.

“We have thought about motorsports for quite a while, but we wanted to make sure we partnered with the right team,” said XPEL CEO Ryan Pape. “No one matches the success, class and integrity of Roger Penske, Team Penske and Penske Automotive Group. We are thrilled to be associated with Josef Newgarden as he is a proven winner. He will have plenty of support from our network of employees and dealers both at Texas and at Indianapolis.”

Since he joined Team Penske in 2017, Newgarden has captured two of the last three IndyCar Series championships. The native of Tennessee has produced 14 IndyCar Series victories in his career and he is the defending race winner at Texas Motor Speedway.

“When you race for Team Penske you are certain of two things – you will be in well-prepared cars with a chance to win every week and you will get a chance to represent some outstanding partners,” said Newgarden. “It is an honor to be the first race car driver to represent XPEL and I’m excited about carrying their brand at two fantastic venues next season. Partnerships are the lifeblood of our sport and I can’t wait to get XPEL to Victory Lane.”

Team Penske PR

