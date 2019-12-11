Toledo opens 2020 with ARCA Menards Series East 200 May 16

Toledo Speedway kicks off its 2020 schedule with the ARCA Menards Series East 200. A date of Saturday evening, May 16 will see the event run under the lights at the fast ½ mile paved oval. The track's ARCA Late Model Sportsman and ARCA Factory Stocks will also compete earlier in the night prior to an on-track autograph session with the ARCA teams. A rain date of Sunday afternoon, May 17 has been set if needed.

With the blending of the ARCA Menards Series with the newly renamed ARCA Menards Series East and West, and a consolidated rulebook to go along with it, fans will see several of the ARCA Menards Series teams and drivers in competition at Toledo, along with the young guns of the ARCA Menards East Series. One team looking to do just that is the ARCA Menards Series reigning championship team, Venturini Motorsports.

"This is a great schedule with excellent spacing between events," said Venturini Motorsports co-owner Billy Venturini. "Our team will continue to compete in the ARCA Menards Series, as we have since 1982, but this schedule gives us the flexibility to run the Toledo race, as well as the rest of the ARCA Menards East events. It's great to be able to offer this to the young drivers we are working with in 2020 and beyond."

Toledo's sister track, Flat Rock Speedway, located just 30 miles north of Toledo Speedway, will flip race nights with Toledo to accommodate the Saturday, May 16 show. Flat Rock action will take place Friday evening, May 15 for this weekend, featuring the ARCA Street Stocks, ARCA Figure 8's and the ARCA 250 lap Enduro race. Flat Rock's race time for this Friday event will see a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Toledo time schedule for May 16 will be announced soon.

The Glass City oval also returns its signature event for 2020, the Glass City 200, set for Saturday night, September 19. A pair of $5000 to win 100 lap Late Model races are on the slate. The ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by Jeg's stock-bodied Late Models and the ARCA Outlaw Super Late Model Gold Cup Series will battle in separate contests. The CRA Jr. Late Models will also be in competition for this event.

Both the Flat Rock and Toledo 2020 schedule of events are expected to be released prior to the holidays.

MORAN CHEVY CONTINUES FLAT ROCK LATE MODEL SPONSORSHIP Flat Rock, Michigan-December 10, 2019: Moran Chevrolet has agreed to return as the title sponsor of the ARCA Flat Rock Speedway Outlaw Super Late Model division and has also renewed its support for the ARCA Outlaw Super Late Model Gold Cup Series. The ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Models kick off the 2020 season Saturday night, May 2 at Flat Rock. "Pat Moran has been extremely dedicated with his support of both the ARCA Outlaw Super Late Models at Flat Rock and the ARCA Outlaw Super Late Model Gold Cup Series," stated Ron Drager, owner and promoter of the track. "We are very fortunate to have Moran Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the Late Model class." Moran has served as the signature sponsor of the division since 2008. Flat Rock's biggest race, the Stan Yee Memorial 150 for the ARCA Outlaw Super Late Model Gold Cup Series, set for Saturday, July 18, will once again carry sponsorship from Moran Chevrolet. Additional awards for the season and selected events will be announced prior to the start of the 2020 schedule. Moran Chevrolet is located at 35500 S. Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township, MI. The Moran Automotive group also includes Moran Chevrolet in Port Huron, MI, Moran Buick-GMC on Telegraph Road in Taylor and Moran Blue Water Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Fort Gratiot, MI. Go to www.moranautomotive.com for further information on the dealerships. The 2020 Flat Rock schedule is expected to be released prior to the holidays.

