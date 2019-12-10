CARS Super Late Model Tour Introduces “Super Six” Touring Program in 2020

The CARS Super Late Model Tour will introduce an all new touring program for the 2020 season. The “Super Six” program is a touring loyalty program dedicated to teams receiving additional financial and promotional benefits for participating full time on the CARS Super Late Model Tour in 2020. The program is modeled after the highly successful Touring 12 program for the Late Model Stock tour that has seen car counts sky rocket over the last two seasons.

The “Super Six” program for Super Late Models is a touring loyalty program that will consist of six Super Late Model teams that plan to compete in every points event for the 2020 season. Multiple benefits of the “Super Six” program will include: $100 savings per set of tires purchased at the track each race, $150 cash travel bonus at each event, two complimentary race tickets to all CARS SLM Tour points races, and multiple other financial and promotional benefits throughout the year.

In order for teams to participate in the “Super Six” program, CARS SLM Tour teams must sign an agreement to participate in all regular season races and complete driver license, owner license, and annual race entry by March 3, 2020. Drivers will be required to have their name and likeness used on CARS Tour branding, and must be committed to participate in limited driver appearances throughout the season, along with running a special throwback scheme at the Throwback 276 set for August 1, 2020. Drivers who are eligible for the Rowdy Manufacturing Super Challenge are not eligible for the Super Six program.

“Ever since we introduced the Touring 12 program for Late Model Stocks, the Super Late Model guys have expressed the desire to have a similar program. It is something that we’ve really thought about and wanted to do, we just needed to see the support from the competitors. After a very good year with Super Late Models we fell that the 2020 season is the right time to see if we can start building a program like this, “explained CARS Tour Series Director, Chris Ragle. “We have to get six teams that want to build and invest in each other. That is the key to growing this program and the series for Super Late Models. I really hope teams will respond to this program, there’s no other series I can think of that does additional compensation for participating, and that is what this program is design for. It is about participation and not performance.”

Teams wanting to apply for the inaugural Super Six program can do so by visiting www.carsracingtour.com and clicking the “Super Six” application banner located in middle of the site’s home page. CARS Tour officials will also communicate the link to apply online, much like that to enter a race, via email throughout the application period.

