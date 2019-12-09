INDYCAR announces green flag times for 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season

INDYCAR released the green flag times today for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season that features starting time shifts at four races - St. Petersburg, Circuit of The Americas, Iowa and Mid-Ohio - and the anticipated evening return to Richmond Raceway.

Those four returning races represent the only significant green flag start time changes from a year ago in the 17-race 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, beginning with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

The notable changes:

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which began at 1:40 p.m. ET this past season, will now have a 3:30 p.m. green flag. The race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., will be celebrating its 10 th anniversary as the series' season opener and be televised on NBC Sports Network.

anniversary as the series' season opener and be televised on NBC Sports Network.

The AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas on Sunday, April 26, will have a similar shift, moving from a 1:43 p.m. ET green flag this past season to 4:10 p.m. (3:10 p.m. local) in 2020. The permanent road course in Austin, Texas, will play host to the fourth race of the season and be broadcast on NBCSN.



The Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway, set for Saturday, July 18, on NBCSN, will be better accommodated for an evening race under the lights with the green flag moving from 7:15 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. local).



The Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, Aug. 16, will be the only race among the four that moves to an earlier start time. The race, which had a 4:05 p.m. ET start this past season, will shift to a 12:45 p.m. green flag in 2020 and be televised on NBC.



The NTT IndyCar Series heads to Richmond Raceway - the only new addition on the 2020 schedule - for the 11th race of the season on Saturday, June 27. The field will take the green flag at 8:15 ET for the start of the first Indy car race at the .75-mile oval since 2009. The race will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Click here for the full printable 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule with green flag times.

Detailed broadcast information for the entire season will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season opens with three days of action - March 13-15 - at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Tickets are now on sale and available by visiting http://www.gpstpete.com/tickets.

NTT IndyCar Series