DIRTcar Racing to Sanction Pro Stocks in 2020 at Can-Am Speedway

DIRTcar Racing’s only Northeast full-fendered racing division, the DIRTcar Pro Stocks, will now be sanctioned at the newly configured 4/10ths Can-Am Speedway in 2020. Participating racers will be a part of the lucrative Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship.

After another successful Pro Stock meeting where nearly 30 teams were represented, DIRTcar’s Northeast Director Dean Reynolds, along with a highly experienced tech team, have refined an already unified and credible DIRTcar Pro Stock rulebook. Can-Am Speedway teams can look forward to racing under a fair set of rules along with the opportunity to take their DIRTcar-legal Pro Stock to Series races like the Wilkins RV Pro Stock 50 at NAPA Super DIRT Week.

“Tyler Bartlett was looking to sanction his Pro-Street division for a while now, but it was a combination of getting some rules tweaked and also the right time to introduce the sanction,” Reynolds said. “After our meeting in November some rules were moved into what he already had in place to make the transition easier. I believe the teams will welcome the benefits of the sanction with the added insurance, increased PR, and running for the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship.”

Not only will an exciting group of competitors converge weekly on Lafargeville, but the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series is scheduled to make a stop on Friday, Sept. 11. The Feature-winner will receive a minimum of $1,000 first-place prize.

“We believe the timing is right to now sanction the class and let’s hope it gives it a boost here weekly at Can-Am,” said owner and GM Tyler Bartlett. “We love the group of drivers and they are so competitive with each other, but it’s no secret that we want numbers to climb some. In reaching out, there was some noise that some teams would come to Can-Am if the class is sanctioned. We hope so, I just love to see the class grow.”

Can-Am Speedway draws in lineage to the famous Watertown Speedway. Built in 1975, The Nasty Track has hosted some of the best dirt track racing the country has to offer, including the Super DIRTcar Series, 358 Modified Series, Sportsman Series, and of course Pro Stocks. The track changed hands a few times over the years but with the Bartlett family now behind the wheel, Can-Am Speedway’s future looks bright.

DIRTcar Racing PR