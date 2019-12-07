Pit Pay announces Pit Pay Pole Challenge

Pit Pay has partnered with Five Flags Speedway’s Snowball Derby to create the Pit Pay Pole Challenge. The Pit Pay Pole Challenge offers a $10,000 bonus from Pit Pay to any competitor racing in the 52nd annual Snowball Derby on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., who qualifies on the pole and wins the race.



“Partnering with the Snowball Derby in creating the Pit Pay Pole Challenge, in the very week that Pit Pay is being unveiled to the motorsports industry, is the perfect fit for us,” said Frank Bolter, president of Pit Pay. “I grew up coming to this track and the Snowball Derby is where it all started for me as a young wide-eyed race fan, so being able to put this bonus together is truly special. Pit Pay was built for the racer and being able create the $10,000 bonus for one racer to have a shot at on Sunday is the coolest.”



Qualifying for the 52nd annual Snowball Derby will be held at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6. The 300-lap Snowball Derby begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The polesitter will have a shot at earning an additional $10,000 for winning the race from the pole with the Pit Pay Pole Challenge.



“I have known Frank a quite a while, so when he approached me about putting together this Pole Bonus for the Snowball Derby, we were super excited,” said Tim Bryant, promoter of the Snowball Derby and Five Flags Speedway. “The Pit Pay Pole Challenge really is a perfect fit with all the other posted awards and will add an additional layer of excitement for the Snowball Derby Pole Qualifying on Friday night. Pit Pay will bring a new process that will be great for the motorsports industry, so we are thrilled for them to pick the Snowball Derby to launch their new app and brand.”



Pit Pay, the only mobile pit pass app for the motorsports industry, launched Dec. 4, 2019. Motorsport participants can purchase pit passes in advance using the Pit Pay app on their Apple and Android mobile devices, saving time when they arrive at the racetrack. The Pit Pay app organizes and simplifies the sign-in process, helping tracks get their participants into the pits quickly and efficiently, even at the largest events. Pit Pay is free to download from the Apple app and Google Play stores. Additional information on the Pit Pay app is available at www.PitPay.com.



Pit Pay PR