SCCA announces Runoffs Qualification Criteria Changes for 2020

The Sports Car Club of America® Board of Directors has approved changes to Runoffs® qualifying criteria for the 2020 U.S. Majors Tour season. Highlighted by the return of a point standings performance criteria, the changes will be applied to drivers attempting to compete at the 2020 National Championship Runoffs taking place Oct. 5-11 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

While the first step toward qualifying for the Runoffs through the U.S. Majors Tour program is to participate in three separate events, for 2020, the requirement for three race “starts” criteria has been replaced with three U.S. Majors Tour race “finishes.” A finish is defined as completing at least half of the laps of the overall race winner.

Also for 2020, performance requirements have been reinserted into Runoffs qualifying criteria for the U.S. Majors Tour path. Those receiving an invite to the 2020 Runoffs must place in the top half of a car class’s Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA® Super Tour Points Championship or a U.S. Majors Tour Conference Points Championship by the end of the “regular” season. For classes with 20 or fewer participants, Runoffs invitations will be offered to those finishing in the top 10 of the class.

“The Runoffs is the culmination of our Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing season,” said SCCA Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan. “It is a great celebration for our Club, but also a gathering of the best-of-the-best. Bringing a performance requirement back into Runoffs qualification supports that goal, while also encouraging more competition throughout the year.”

A Divisional Path to Runoffs qualification still exists for the 2020 season and is unchanged from 2019. There, competitors must participate in four Runoffs qualifying event weekends in a single Division in the same class, and finish in the top three -- or top five if competing in Spec Miata or Spec Racer Ford Gen3 -- in a Division’s Point Standings for the class. Divisions may count Regional or U.S. Majors Tour events within a Division toward this criterion. Drivers should check local Division Championship programs for further details.

SCCA Regional events are also still an option for the 2020 Runoffs. For that alternative, one U.S. Majors Tour event weekend may be substituted with participation in two Regional event weekends. However, drivers must still complete the U.S. Majors Tour race finish and point standings portion of the qualification criteria. Regional events must occur between January 1, 2020, and a date not less than two weeks prior to the start of the Runoffs (September 22, 2020) and may be in any division. Enduros are excluded from this pathway.

There also remains an SCCA Pro Racing provision for 2020 Runoffs qualification. Drivers in specific classes, as defined in GCR 3.7.4.A.1.a, may swap participation in up to two Majors event weekends with SCCA Pro Racing weekend(s). Drivers doing such must still record a minimum number of individual Majors/Super Tour race finishes and also satisfy the U.S. Majors Tour Path point standings requirement. Drivers must request this replacement via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by September 16, 2020.

Last but not least, current defending National Champions may enter the 2020 Runoffs in classes being defended, without meeting any of the noted criteria. This provision may not be invoked two consecutive years in the same class, even if a driver repeats as a National Champion.

Full details of the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs qualification process will be available in the January 2020 SCCA General Competition Rules (GCR). A graphic flowchart can also be found here.