Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Coming to LORTV This January

04 Dec 2019
Racing News
78 times
Get ready to start the new year in high gear when Lucas Oil’s Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tires comes to  Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) in January! Yearly LORTV subscribers will enjoy a LIVE broadcast of the Chili Bowl Nationals on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. ET. Recognized as the Super Bowl of racing, Lucas’ annual Chili Bowl Nationals brings 55 laps of can’t-miss adrenaline-packed racing straight to your television. Give yourself or a loved one the gift of automobile racing this holiday season with a yearly subscription to LORTV and watch all the Chili Bowl action go down LIVE this January. 

 

In addition to this LIVE broadcasts, motorsport fans can choose from more than 5,400 shows across 90 different categories, all available 24/7 on-demand on the Lucas Oil Racing TV platform. 

Both returning and new subscribers can log directly onto LucasOilRacing.TV and watch the action from the convenience of their browser. Additionally, Lucas Oil Racing TV is available on all the most popular streaming devices like ROKU, Apple iOS, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Google Play, Xbox One, and more. A full list of supported devices can found HERE. 

 

