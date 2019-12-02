Dirt Late Model Racers Prepping for Sunshine Nationals at Volusia

Dirt Late Model racers have circled Jan. 16-18, 2020, on their calendars for the inaugural DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

Three complete nights of action featuring DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models and 602 Late Models are nearing as DIRTcar officials posted the complete competitor guide and Entry Form this week at DIRTcar.com.

Fans have been filling grandstands across the Southeast to watch Dirt Late Model racing, and now they have the unique opportunity to see this special event in January at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile dirt track, just outside of Daytona Beach, FL.

A practice night on Wednesday, Jan. 15, will precede the Sunshine Nationals, giving all competitors a chance to dial in their cars before the action counts. Points will be tracked throughout the event and a champion of each division will be crowned at the conclusion of Saturday night’s races, including the $10,000-to-win DIRTcar Pro Late Model Feature.

Reserved camping is available by calling 844-DIRT-TIX, all tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate.

DIRTcar Series PR