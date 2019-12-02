Devon Morgan Joins McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing is proud to announce the signing of 17-year-old dirt racer Devon Morgan.

Morgan, a native of South Carolina, will work with Tonya McCallister and her team at McCallister Precision Marketing as he continues turning heads in the auto racing world.

“Tonya and my dad have been friends since the sixth grade,” Morgan said. “She has always tried to help me in any way she could, so I am excited to finally be an official MPM client. I really think her connections are priceless, she knows so many people in racing and that really matters in this business. I see the MPM name in several different series, so I’m glad to be representing them in the dirt world.”

Morgan has spent most of his young life in and around racing. He began his career in the karting world, where he won more than 200 features during an eight year period. Among his many karting accolades are two Daytona Dirt World Championships, two Maxxis National Championships and a Burris National Championship.

In 2017 Morgan began to branch out and expanded into the asphalt world, where he began racing limited late models around the Southeastern region. In 2018 he found success on asphalt, winning six limited late model races in a row at South Carolina’s Greenville-Pickens Speedway en route to the class championship at the historic oval.

This year Morgan decided to return to his dirt roots, but not before scoring an emphatic win during the Meltdown event at Greenville-Pickens in his limited late model. After that victory he made the move back to dirt, racing a crate sportsman and pure stock at multiple tracks.

He collected four dirt victories this year, two in crate sportsman competition at Travelers Rest (S.C.) Speedway and two pure stock triumphs at North Carolina’s Harris Speedway. He was also recently named the DRIVEN Racing Oil World Short Track Championship Crate Sportsman Division Sportsman of the Year.

More recently, after signing with McCallister Precision Marketing last Friday, Morgan returned to his karting roots by competing in the O’Reilly Indoor Karting National Championship in Mississippi. During his busy weekend he scored one win, one pole and five podium finishes.

“We’re super excited about officially having Devon on board,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “Devon is a very humble young man and has an amazing talent behind the wheel.

“One of the things I love about Devon is he loves to race and is successful in anything he races. He’s one of the most diverse racers I’ve ever seen. He’ll race on dirt or asphalt in almost any style of car, so he’s an incredibly impressive young man. I can’t wait to see where his talent takes him.”

Attendees of the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show on Dec. 12-14 in Indianapolis, Ind., are encouraged to visit the McCallister Precision Marketing booth (#7506) to meet Devon Morgan and other McCallister Precision Marketing clients.