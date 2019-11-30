Southern Conference U.S. Majors Tour 2020 Schedule Announced

The Southern Conference’s 2020 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour® competition calendar has been released. A total of six weekends, 12 races in all, again make up the schedule that runs from January to early September.

All of the Southern Conference’s race weekends in 2020 will be two-day events. That includes this year’s visit to Circuit of the Americas in Texas, which will again be part of the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour along with the annual stop at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Oklahoma. Five of the six race weekends will again take place in Texas, and the final two events -- separated by a little more than three months -- will both be held at Motor Speedway Resort Houston.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change. But the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Southern Conference schedule is currently comprised of the following:

- January 25-26: MotorSport Ranch; Cresson, Texas

- February 8-9: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

- April 4-5: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, Oklahoma

(Dual Mid-States/Southern Conference Event)

- May 2-3: Eagles Canyon Raceway; Decatur, Texas

- May 23-24: Motor Speedway Resort Houston; Angleton, Texas

- September 5-6: Motor Speedway Resort Houston; Angleton, Texas

Schedules for other SCCA U.S. Majors Tour Conferences will be published as they are finalized. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs® being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Photo: Circuit of the Americas’ exciting first turn will again be part of the U.S. Majors Tour Southern Conference schedule.

Credit: Jay Bonvouloir