NASCAR Announces Key Sales and Partnership Marketing Promotions

NASCAR announced today several leadership promotions across its Sales and Partnership Marketing operations. Frank Kelleher has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. Additionally, Michelle Byron and Jeff Wohlschlaeger have both been promoted to Vice President, Partnership Marketing.

Kelleher will oversee a team responsible for business strategy and revenue generation across the sanctioning body and its 14 motorsports entertainment facilities. In his new role, he will lead a sales force comprised of two critical business areas, partnership and media sales. Kelleher, a 16-year veteran with International Speedway Corporation, will assume the role of NASCAR Chief Sales Officer, which was previously held by Jon Tuck, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Kelleher will continue to report into Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations and Sales Officer and will be based in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“As collaboration becomes increasingly important across our sport, Kelleher’s industry knowledge and strength in creating lasting relationships has proven to be a valuable asset throughout his career,” said Wolfe. “Frank has taken a leading role in delivering strategic sponsorships across our entire ecosystem and we are excited to have him lead our sales operation during this important time for our sport.”

In their elevated roles, both Byron and Wohlschlaeger will oversee a team that is responsible for managing and delivering value to the wide-ranging number of brands invested across the sanctioning body and its track facilities. Byron has been with NASCAR for nearly 20 years and has been accountable for managing a team focused on driving value for Official Partners such as Axalta, Chevrolet and Mobil 1. She has been instrumental in developing key partner initiatives including retail programs, live fan events and national promotions. Wohlschlaeger has more than 25 years of sports industry experience spanning across the Chicago Bulls and NASCAR. Most recently, Wohlschlaeger was responsible for delivering value for entitlement partners Monster Energy, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors, implementing strategies that helped strengthen and differentiate each series. Both will report into Jill Gregory, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Byron will be based in Charlotte, NC and Wohlschlaeger will be based in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Sponsorship is the lifeblood of our sport and delivering value to our partners will always be a primary area of focus for our organization,” said Gregory, “Michelle and Jeff bring a wealth of experience and established industry relationships that will help our partners navigate our ecosystem and maximize their return on investment.”

NASCAR PR