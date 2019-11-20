American Flat Track Announces 2020 Schedule

American Flat Track has announced its 18-event schedule for the 2020 season, which once again features coast-to-coast action and launches anew at legendary Daytona International Speedway on March 14 with a Saturday of Speed: an epic season opener DAYTONA 200 & DAYTONA TT Doubleheader. It all finishes next fall with the Meadowlands Mile* finale at the most spectacular venue of the season: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment in East Rutherford, N.J.

There are two fan favorite events returning to the schedule and one event revamped for a thrilling new experience. The returning venues is the Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. and the famed OKC Mile.

Additionally, the fastest Mile in the world - the Springfield Mile - will run back-to-back as a doubleheader, making for a Labor Day weekend event unlike any other.

"AFT is coming off the back of a record-breaking season and we have planned the 2020 schedule to push things to the next level and return to the best tracks in the country,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. ”We are delighted to be restoring the series to OKC and Charlotte and to amplify the thrilling action of Springfield Mile with a fall doubleheader."

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader - DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT - at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online. Get yours at tickets.americanflattrack.com.

Final 2020 American Flat Track Schedule:

1. March 14: DAYTONA 200 & DAYTONA TT - Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track - Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile - Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile - Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile - Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA

6. May 16: Sacramento Mile - Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

7. May 30: Red Mile - Red Mile, Lexington, KY

8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

9. June 20: OKC Mile - Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile - Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

11. July 4: New York Short Track - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT - Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile - Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

14. August 22: Peoria TT - Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

15. September 5: Springfield Mile I - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

16. September 6: Springfield Mile II - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile - Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* - Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

*Subject to final confirmation