Brody Roa back in the #91R for the Western World Championships

It will be like an old home week for Garden Grove, California racing veteran Brodie Roa when he contests the “52nd Annual Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford” this Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, at the Arizona Speedway. For the first time since early September, he will be wheeling his own bright green #91R sprint car.

Heading into last weeks Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway, Roa led the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series championship standings by 10-points. After three nights of racing on the Riverside County, California clay oval, he increased his advantage to 26-points going into this weekend’s final two races of the year.

In addition to his point lead in the USAC/Southwest Sprint Car Series, Roa is third in the USAC/CRA Series heading into the race in San Tan Valley. The 28-year old is 96-points out of second-place and he is 89-points ahead of the fourth-place driver.

Last week at the Oval Nationals, Roa qualified 23rd out of 41-cars on the first of three nights. He placed second in his heat race and then started 21st in the 30-lap main event. He moved forward all race long and ended up finishing 13th.

Twenty-four hours later, Roa was 19th fastest of the 41-cars on hand in qualifying. He placed fourth in his heat and moved forward again ending up 12th after starting 17th in the main event.

On Saturday night, Roa qualified in the 19th spot of the 31-cars who took time trials. He placed fifth in his heat and second in one of the B mains. For the A main, he began in the 18th position, but mechanical ills knocked him out of the race early and he finished 26th.

This Friday will mark the first time Roa has driven the famous family-owned #91R since September 7th at the Santa Maria Raceway. While the car has sat idle since then, it has been ready to race, and the crew will only need to make a few minor adjustments to get it ready for this weekend’s action.

For fans who would like to attend the Western World Championship, the spectator gates will open at 3:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 on both nights.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley (85140). The track telephone number is (480) 926-6688 and the track website is at the following link http://www.arizonaspeedway.net/

