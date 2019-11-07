Chad Bryant Racing to field two entries in NASCAR K&N West finale at ISM Raceway

ARCA Menards Series championship team Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that the team will compete in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series (NKNPSW) season finale from ISM (Ariz.) Raceway with drivers Corey Heim and Ty Majeski.



Both drivers enjoyed plenty of success for Chad Bryant Racing in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Majeski leading the team to three victories at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway respectively.



NASCAR championship crew chief Paul Andrews will continue to work Majeski as crew chief of the team’s No. 2 Ford Fusion entry, while 2016 ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief and team owner Chad Bryant will guide Heim aboard the No. 22 Ford Fusion ride.



ISM Raceway’s season-finale will mark the team’s debut in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West division but will utilize the race to get a jumpstart on the 2020 season which will be rebranded as ARCA West.



“As an organization, we are excited to head to ISM Raceway and compete in Saturday afternoon’s K&N West Series season finale,” offered team owner Chad Bryant. “We realize that the competition will fierce and the teams are going to leave nothing on the table for the last race of the year, but we saw Phoenix as an opportunity to dive in and give ourselves another opportunity to get a win.



“My Chad Bryant Racing guys have worked extremely hard on these cars over the last couple of weeks and we feel like we’ll be in good shape with two talented drivers.”



Majeski, a native of Seymour, Wisc. competed in six ARCA races this year with Chad Bryant Racing between April and October.



In those six races, he won three times and earned six top-five finishes with the worst effort of fourth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.



Leading 112 laps this season, Majeski had an average finish of 2.0.



The 24-year-old has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.0-mile race track last fall where he earned an 18th-place finish.



Majeski will have a busy weekend at Phoenix as he’ll compete in the Lucas Oil 150, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ (NGOTS) penultimate race of the season for Niece Motorsports.



“I think we have a great chance this weekend at ISM Raceway,” offered Majeski. “We have been really good all year and I’m excited to end the season with Chad Bryant Racing on a good note. They’ve put a lot of work into the two cars for this weekend and I’m excited to see how we perform.”



A former competitor at ISM, Majeski knows that track position will be crucial to the team’s success in the 100-lap dash.



“I think the biggest thing we’ll face this weekend is track position,” he added. “There are no live pitstops so there are fewer opportunities to gain positions. It’ll be important to qualify up front and sustain that track position throughout the race.”



A native of Marietta, Ga., Heim has never been to ISM Raceway but leans on the experience of his team after a successful rookie campaign in ARCA.



Competing in 13 of the 20 races, the 17-year-old maneuvered eight top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a worst finish of 11th in his third race of the year at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.



Heim ended the year on a string of three consecutive top-five finishes, including a career-best third twice in back-to-back races at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds and Salem (Ind.) Speedway respectively.



Despite not running the full schedule, Heim finished runner-up in the Rookie of the Year honors and finished 10th in the championship standings.



“I can’t thank Chad Bryant Racing enough for all that they have done for this year,” said Heim who participated in a CARS Tour event at South Boston (Va.) Speedway this past weekend. “We’ve had a lot of fun and success together in ARCA this year and I’m excited about the opportunity to do more of the same in the K&N West Series season finale in Phoenix.



“I’ve never been to ISM Raceway, but I know I’m surrounded by talented people who will help my learning curve seamless.”



The Arizona Lottery 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 14th of 14 races on the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West schedule. Practice begins Sat., Nov. 9 with an hour and 20-minute session planned from 9:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 11:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 4:15 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on FansChoice.tv with an anticipated airdate on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Wed., Nov. 13 at 6:00 p.m. All times are local (Mountain).



