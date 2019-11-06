Formula 1 Sets Another U.S. Viewership Record – Mexican Grand Prix on ABC Has Largest Audience Since Race’s Return

The live telecast of the Formula 1 World Championship Mexican Grand Prix on ABC drew the largest U.S. television audience on record for the event since its return in 2015, another mark in the season-long trend of audience growth for the championship across ESPN networks.

The race had an average audience of 850,000 viewers on ABC, an increase of 11 percent over the race on ABC last year (769,000) and up three percent from the NBC audience of 826,000 in 2017. The Mexican Grand Prix audience peaked at 1,014,168 as Lewis Hamilton scored his 10th win of the 2019 season.

The audience for the Mexican Grand Prix was the third-largest of the season on ESPN networks, following the Canadian Grand Prix on ABC (1.1 million average viewers) and the Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN (908,000).

Through 18 races this season, Formula 1 is averaging 671,000 viewers on ESPN networks, an increase of 19 percent over the average of 561,000 at this point last year on ESPN networks and up 24 percent from the average of 542,000 on NBC networks in 2017.

All but three of the 18 races this season have seen year-over-year viewership increases on ESPN networks.