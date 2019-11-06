Indian Motorcycle Redefines American Bagger With the 2020 Indian Challenger

The bar for American motorcycles has officially been elevated. Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, has dramatically redefined the American bagger with its introduction of the 2020 Indian Challenger – a striking combination of American muscle, next-level technology, and premium comfort to deliver a truly unmatched riding experience.

Designed for the most knowledgeable and discerning riders, Indian designers stopped at nothing to ensure that the Challenger out-classed its competition and delivered the highest performing, fully loaded bagger on the market.

“The Indian Challenger delivers a new level of performance for riders who understand that the seemingly small details make a huge difference,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Our mindset was to leave no stone unturned and deliver a bagger that exceeds the standards in categories like power, handling, comfort, and technology.”

It starts with the all-new Indian PowerPlus engine, Indian’s first liquid-cooled large displacement motor (108 cubic-inch, 60-degree V-twin) that packs a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque. The new powertrain also features a six-speed transmission with true overdrive, assist clutch to reduce clutch effort, and hydraulic valve lash adjusters and camshaft chain tensioners for a low maintenance, reliable powerplant. The PowerPlus’ overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder deliver incredible V-twin performance and power. Riders can customize the bike’s throttle mapping by selecting one of three ride modes, including Rain, Standard and Sport – resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct performance personalities. Each ride mode has been engineered with its own distinct traction control setting to align with each mode’s specific throttle mapping.

Starting at $21,999, the Challenger features all the premium touring amenities riders expect from Indian Motorcycle, including electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, keyless ignition, and weatherproof saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage space. In addition, a modern and aggressively styled chassis-mounted fairing sits over the Challenger’s inverted front suspension. This, combined with the bike’s lightweight cast aluminum frame and hydraulically adjustable FOX® rear shock, delivers unrivaled handling and rock-solid stability.

Race-spec radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and new performance touring Metzeler® Cruistec® tires offer supreme traction. Challenger’s chassis-mounted fairing features an adjustable windscreen with nearly three inches of travel and adjustable air vents – delivering unprecedented rider protection from all elements. With menacing LED running lights, a central headlamp, and a redesigned and modernized Indian Motorcycle headdress adorning its front fender, the Challenger presents an unmistakable profile day and night.

A true state-of-the-art bagger, the Limited and Dark Horse variants of Challenger are equipped with Indian Motorcycle’s intuitive Smart Lean Technology™, keeping riders confidently grounded by utilizing a Bosch IMU to add cornering control to the dynamic traction control and ABS, as well as Drag Torque Control. These models also feature Indian Ride Command, the largest, most-customizable touchscreen infotainment system on two wheels. The Challenger’s seven-inch Ride Command system features weather and traffic overlays, key vehicle information, Bluetooth® and USB mobile pairing, and an all-new quad-core processor for faster response.

For its inaugural year, the Challenger lineup is accompanied by a variety of Indian Motorcycle Authentic Accessories that allow riders to upgrade their ride based on their preferences. With the Indian Challenger Rogue Collection, riders can improve sound and add blacked-out styling with the black stage 1 slip-on muffler and black PowerPlus stage 1 air intake. While a gloss black mid-rise handlebar, a tinted curved windshield and gloss black front highway bars add a premium blacked-out finish.

For an added measure of comfort over longer hauls there’s the Indian Challenger Tour Collection, including a 16-inch windshield, quick release passenger sissy bar, passenger backrest and passenger floorboards, an extended reach seat, rider backrest pad, infinite highway pegs and pinnacle heel shifter. Riders can also upgrade the Indian Challenger’s audio experience with the PowerBand Audio Plus system, which delivers exceptional sound and clarity from high-output fairing and saddlebag speakers that are 50% louder than the Challenger’s stock audio system.

With its modern, aggressive look, and a seemingly unlimited array of performance, comfort and technological features, the Indian Challenger stands alone as the ultimate bagger.

“While we are grounded in our iconic history, we are focused and driven to break new ground and establish a higher standard for riders; and the Challenger is a testament to that,” said Steve Menneto, President of Indian Motorcycle. “The amount of technology and level of detail packed into this bike is incredible, and it’s something we’re extremely proud of.”

Pricing for the 2020 Indian Challenger, available in Titanium Metallic paint, starts at $21,999, while the Challenger Dark Horse, starting at $27,499, is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sandstone Smoke, and White Smoke. The Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999, and is available in Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic, and Ruby Metallic.

The Indian Challenger will be assembled at Indian Motorcycle’s production facility in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the 2020 Indian Challenger by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com and following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.