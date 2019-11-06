Stevie “Fast” Jackson dominates the 9th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

06 Nov 2019
Racing News
58 times
Stevie “Fast” Jackson dominates the 9th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Stevie “Fast” Jackson capped off one of the most impressive seasons in E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service history, wrapping up his championship season with a victory over Todd Tutterow in the final round on Sunday.
 
The series was presented by Elite High Performance in Las Vegas and served as the final event of the 12-race 2019 season. 
 
Jackson clinched his first career world title in the class at the previous event in Charlotte, but added one more dominant performance in his remarkable season. He qualified No. 1 in his blown Bahrain1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro, and then finished off the year by going 5.788-seconds at 247.84 mph in the finals to beat Tutterow. It gave Jackson his fourth victory this season and the ninth in his career.
 
“I never minced words,” Jackson said. “When I came to run NHRA in 2017, I said I was coming to win a championship. (Crew chief) Billy Stockiln is a magician running this car. He’s got this thing on a string. All my boys are killing it. I love racing here.
 
“Todd is my mentor. He taught me how to run a blown engine. Todd crushed me on a holeshot in the first race of the year at Gainesville. When I lit the top bulb in the final, Billy said, ‘Do not let this man wear your butt out. Bring your ‘A’ game.’ It worked out good for us and we’ve just got a bad hot rod.”
 
Jackson beat defending world champ Mike Janis, Scott Oksas and Mike Castellana to reach his eighth final round this year. With the win, Jackson also finished the year with the most points in class history.
 
Tutterow, who ended the year a career-best second in points, beat Bob Rahaim, Jim Whiteley and Steve Matusek to reach his fifth career final round. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Champions, Intriguing Driver Lineups Highlight Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore Entry List Brittany Force proves victorious in 19th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline