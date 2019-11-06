LIVE ASCS and Spears Racing Action Highlighted On Lucas Oil Racing TV as November Broadcast Schedule is Released

|
This November, Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) features two action-packed race series, starting with night two of the American Sprint Car Series’ Nationals With Lone Star Region race. Yearly LORTV subscribers can enjoy a LIVE broadcast of the adrenaline-pumping action taking place at Texas Motor Speedway on November 1st.
Mid-month brings LORTV viewers more wheel-to-wheel drama as the Spears Modified Series heads north for The Bullring at Las Vegas round on November 23rd.
In addition to these LIVE broadcasts, motorsport fans can choose from more than 4,500 shows across 90 different categories, all available 24/7 on-demand on the Lucas Oil Racing TV platform.
Both returning and new subscribers can log directly onto LucasOilRacing.TV and watch the action from the convenience of their browser. Additionally, Lucas Oil Racing TV is available on all the most popular streaming devices like ROKU, Apple iOS, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Google Play, Xbox One, and more. A full list of supported devices can found HERE.
