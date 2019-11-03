Terry McCarl Masters VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals Opener

Halloween at Texas Motor Speedway delivered a few tricks, and all the treats for Terry McCarl, as the Altoona, Iowa driver wheeled TheSnowPlow.com/Destiny Motorsports No. 4 to his 14th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Night 1 of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals.

"Man, it feels good to win because this wasn't an old man track. This place was cowboy-up tonight so I just want to let everyone know old T-Mac can still cowboy-it up," said McCarl. "Doug just gave me a great car; I really have to thank him and everyone who helps us. Every name on this car means a lot."

McCarl's first career win at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the multi-time Knoxville Raceway track champion is the 15th different SawBlade.com A-Feature winner on the season.

Taking the green from sixth, McCarl rode fourth until Lap 8 when the caution flew for Harli White, who made contact trying to avoid a lapped car while running second.

Set to go green from third, Terry would end up taking off in second as race leader, Danny Jennings, started dropping water out of his engine. Giving the lead to Dylan Westbrook, the Hills Racing No. 47x shoe couldn't hold off the charge of McCarl with Terry edging into the lead Lap 9 by 0.017 seconds.

Pulling away from the field until the red lights flashed on as Channin Tankersley, who was running sixth, slammed the wall in the second turn after something came apart in the front suspension. Giving Westbrook a shot, the No. 47x could not keep pace, nor could anyone get a run with the field under caution again working Lap 23 for Seth Bergman.

Back to Lap 22 for the final drop of the green flag, Terry stretched his lead to 2.042 seconds before it was all said and done.

Getting a run on the final lap just as Dylan Westbrook suffered a mechanical issue, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. snagged second, and in doing so, secured his fourth consecutive championship with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Westbrook was able to hold onto third with Matt Juhl and Blake Hahn making up the top five.

Moving up from 11th, Colorado's Jake Bubak was sixth with Scott Bogucki earning Hard Charger honors with a run from 20th to seventh in the SawBlade.com No. 28. Tony Bruce, Jr. followed in eight with Robbie Price making up nine positions to finish ninth. Matt Covington likewise gained nine positions from 19th to complete the top ten.

A field of 40 drivers was on hand for the first night of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Five SCE Gaskets Heat Races were won by Sammy Swindell, McKenna Haase, Matt Juhl, Seth Bergman, and Danny Jennings. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers were topped by Tony Bruce, Jr., Brandon Hanks, and Dylan Westbrook. The two BMRS B-Features was won by Sammy Swindell and Robbie Price.

The 2019 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network concludes Friday, November 1, 2019, with the second round of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals. Gates open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT).

