Thursday's World Short Track Action PPD to Friday

Due to a severe weather forecast for Thursday evening, DIRTcar Racing and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have postponed tonight's DRIVEN Racing Oil World Short Track Championship open practice session.

Thursday's originally scheduled hot lap session will be moved to noon Friday and condensed to one session following the order of Flight 2, which includes all nine divisions.

Friday's portion of the program remains as scheduled with grandstands opening at 3 p.m. and on-track action beginning at 3:30.

Friday's pit pass sales and registration begins at 9 a.m. All-division drivers meeting is at 11 a.m.

Stay tuned to the DIRTcar Racing and Charlotte Motor Speedway social media channels for further updates throughout the weekend. DIRTVision will begin coverage at 3:30 p.m.

DIRTcar Series PR