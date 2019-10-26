2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire Entry Opens November 4

With the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire nearly in sight, entry for the "Mecca of Midgets" will open on Monday, November 4.
Entry forms will hit the mail in the next week with the entry blank posted to https://www.chilibowl.com/
downloads/get.aspx?i=72453. Entries can be returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/ irs-pdf/fw9.pdf
Early entry is $150 through December 13, 2019. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry.
All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer's stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.
The 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 13-18, 2020 atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.
For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.
Quick Notes:
What: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire
When: January 13-18, 2020
Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
Entry Information:
Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 4, 2019 - December 13, 2019
Late Entry ($200): December 14, 2019 - January 17, 2020
Entry Form is online at https://www.chilibowl.com/
downloads/get.aspx?i=72453
Return Entries Via:
Phone: (918) 838-3777
Fax: (918) 836-5517
Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112
Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.
General Admission/Pit Pass Pricing
Monday-Friday: $45/day
Saturday: $60
General Admission/Pit Passes are sold at the event and never sell out
Chili Bowl Online:
Website: http://www.chilibowl.
com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.
com/chilibowlnationals
Twitter: (@cbnationals)
Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2020
Instagram: cbnationals
Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl
Chili Bowl PR