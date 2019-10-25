Irontron Telephone returns as sponsor of Allentown Indoor Auto Racing events

The Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels will open its 2020 season at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, PA on Friday and Saturday, January 3rd and 4th, 2020. Ironton Telephone Company has signed on to be the title sponsor of the Series opener for the fifth consecutive year.

Ironton Telephone Company is a family owned local telephone company that values the ideals of service providers from an era that seems long gone. The company was founded in 1954.

Two complete racing programs including qualifying and feature events will be held on back-to-back nights headlined by the TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets. They will be joined by the Champ Karts on Friday night’s card and the Slingshots on Saturday.

Tickets for the fifth annual event are on sale at the PPL Center box office. Tickets are also available at www.pplcenter.com or by calling 610-347-TIXX.

Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y., returns to the Indoor Auto Racing Series and the Allentown races as the defending Series champion.

Rudolph is in the midst of another spectacular outdoor dirt racing season with multiple wins in Big Block and Small Block divisions.

Matt Janisch of Nazareth, Pa. became the first Lehigh Valley resident to win a TQ Midget race in Allentown last January during the Friday night program. He, like Rudolph, will be among this year’s favorites.

The Catalano brothers from Ontario, NY, each of whom recently completed the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series full schedule, and competed outdoors in Race Of Champions Touring Modifieds as well are also poised for action.

Dave Catalano, the boys’ father and team patriarch, is changing his strategy this year.

“The last couple of indoor seasons, we’ve tried something different every year,’ Catalano said. “This year, we’re coming back with what we raced last year. I think it will be our best shot to break through,” Dave Catalano shared.

The time schedule for the Ironton Telephone Indoor Auto Racing Series calls for Friday starts with arena doors opening at 6:00PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday.

On Saturday, doors open at 5:00PM with racing beginning at 7:00PM sharp. An on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase.

The Indoor Auto Racing Series will return to the same four venues in 2020. After the two event opener in Allentown, Pa., the “Concrete Series” moves to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday January 31st and February 1st for the 18th annual NAPA Auto Parts Classic. Tickets for this event went on sale Wednesday, August 21st.

The “Concrete Series” season finale follows on Friday and Saturday March 13th and 14th in a second year return to the brand new Expo Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. N.Y.

A special non-point event will be held on a banked clay oval. The third annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals will return to CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. with a new date. This event, held the last two years in December, has been moved to Friday and Saturday nights February 21st and 22nd featuring nearly 100 wingless 600cc Sprints kicking up the clay!

Ticket launch dates for Trenton, N.J. and Syracuse, N.Y. events will be announced soon.

For complete information including special host hotel rates go to www.indoorautoracing. Corporate sponsorship packages to fit every budget and group sales information are available for all events.

For information, email or call the series office at Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 609-888-3618.

AARN PR