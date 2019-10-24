Kraus, BMR Gunning For More Victories At KCRP

Derek Kraus and Bill McAnally Racing are on a winning streak at Kern County Raceway Park. They hope to extend their string of victories when the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West returns to the high-banked, half-mile track near Bakersfield, California on Saturday for the NAPA / ENEOS 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

Kraus – an 18-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Stratford, Wisconsin – will be gunning for his fourth consecutive series win at KCRP. It would be BMR’s sixth straight victory there.

Two-time series champion Todd Gilliland started the string of victories, winning there twice while driving for BMR. Kraus scored his first series win in his rookie year, with a victory at Kern County Raceway in the 2017season finale. He extended the streak with two wins there last year.

While Kraus aims to return the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry to Victory Lane on Saturday, his two teammates – Hailie Deegan and Brittney Zamora – also look to contend for the victory and become part of the BMR winning streak there. Deegan – an 18-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Temecula, California – drives the No. 19 Monster Energy/NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. Zamora – a 20-year-old series rookie from Kennewick, Washington – wheels the No. 99 ENEOS / NAPA Filters Toyota Camry.

Kraus has a 40-point lead in the championship standings as he heads to Saturday’s event, which is the 13th of a 14-race series schedule. Coming off a fourth-place finish earlier this month at All American Speedway in Roseville, California – he has four wins, nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season.

Deegan – who won a pole award, along with finishing sixth and seventh in two visits to Kern last year – is fourth in the standings and is on the heels of the second and third-place drivers. She has two wins, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season – including a second-place finish at All American Speedway.

Zamora, who will be making her first series start at KCRP, is second in rookie points and is tied for fifth in the overall series standings. She has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 12 starts. She finished sixth at Roseville.

A fourth BMR entry on Saturday will be driven by 20-year-old Dylan Garner of Yorba Linda, California. Garner – who will wheel the No. 50 NAPA Belts & Hoses/California Peace Officers Memorial Foundation Toyota Camry – finished second in this year’s tight chase for the NASCAR Late Model division championship at Kern County Raceway Park.

Garner made his K&N West debut earlier this year with a ninth-place finish at Irwindale Speedway. He qualified fourth at Roseville, but finished 12th after getting caught up in an early-race incident.

The weekend will get started with the NAPA Distribution Center in Fresno hosting a kick-off event at the Roadhouse Grill in Bakersfield on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

A VIP Hospitality will welcome guests of NAPA and ENEOS at the track on Saturday.

Guests will get the full VIP Experience – with the opportunity to take a ride around the track in BMR’s two-seater NAPA Toyota, get a look behind the scenes with a special pit tour and attend the NASCAR drivers meeting.

A VIP Suite will provide NAPA guests with special viewing of all the action – with one lucky person being selected as an Honorary NAPA Pit Crew Member with the BMR team.

The Kern County race will air live on FansChoice. TV – the streaming digital platform that’s airing the entire NASCAR regional series schedule live this year. In addition, it will also be broadcast to a national audience on NBCSN on Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. PT.

