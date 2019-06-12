Eight Events In Five States Line Coming Weekend For The American Sprint Car Series

With National and Regional tours of the American Sprint Car Series on track this coming weekend, eighth events in five states are scheduled to take place between Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15

Taking place in Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, South Dakota, and Texas, this weekend's collection of events includes seven tours of the American Sprint Car Series, including the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars, Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, ASCS Lone Star Region, Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Date-Track-City, State (Sanction)

6/14/2019-Brown County Speedway - Aberdeen, SD (ASCS National)

6/14/2019-Heart O' Texas Speedway - Waco, TX (Lone Star Region)

6/14/2019-US 36 Raceway - Osborn, MO (Warrior Region)

6/15/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions - Stephenville, TX (Elite Non-Wing)

6/15/2019-Arizona Speedway - Queen Creek, AZ (Desert Non-Wing)

6/15/2019-Black Hills Speedway - Rapid City, SD (ASCS National/Frontier Region)

6/15/2019-Lake Ozark Speedway - Eldon, MO (Warrior Region)

6/15/2019-Thunder Valley Speedway - Glenmora, LA (Gulf South Region)

***Breakdown***

Brown County Speedway (Aberdeen, S.D.) - Friday, June 14, 2019 w/ASCS Nationals - The second time the series has visited Brown County Speedway, last year's trip saw Matt Covington in Victory Lane in the National Tour's 18th visit to South Dakota. Friday, June 14 at Brown County Speedway opens at 5:30 P.M. with races getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $25 with youth 7-13 admitted for $10. Kids under 6 are free into the grandstands. Brown County Speedway is located at 400 24th Ave. NW, in Aberdeen, S.D. Information on the track can be found at http://www. browncountyspeedway1.com or by phone to (844) 462-2273. Classes on Friday night will also include WISSOTA Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and Pure Stocks.

Heart O' Texas Speedway (Waco, Texas) - Friday, June 14, 2019 w/ASCS Lone Star - The Nolan Wren Memorial, the ASCS Lone Star Region heads for the Heart O' Texas Speedway along with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Southern Sport Mods, Factory Stocks, Outlaw Street Stocks, and Sport Compact in action. Looking to be the season's fourth show with Mother Nature putting a hit on the tour since March, the series is led by Wayne Johnson, but being out of town that opens the door for Tony Bruce, Jr. or Chad Wilson to take over the top spot. Friday, June 14 goes green at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $15 for with Seniors, Students, and Military admitted for $12. Youth 6-12 are $5 and kids under five are free. Heart O' Texas Speedway is located at 784 N McLennan Drive, just north of Waco in Elm Mott, Texas. More information on the Speedway can be found online at http://www. heartotexasspeedway.com

U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO) - Friday, June 14, 2019 w/ASCS Warrior - The annual Bud Shootout at U.S. 36 Raceway, $500 to win Heat Races are just part of the fun for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. Two divisions of Sprint Cars, the Sprint Series of Nebraska will also be on hand with $250 to win Heat Races. IMCA Modifieds and Stock Cars will also be on hand. Admission is $25. Senior and Military is $22. Kids 7-12 get in for $8 and kids 6 and under get in the grandstands for free. U.S. 36 Raceway is located at 9850 MO-33 on Osborn, Mo. More information is online at http://www. us36racewaydirttrack.com

281-Speedway (Stephenville, Texas) - Saturday, June 15, 2019 w/ASCS Elite Non-Wing - Recently added to the lineup for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Saturday, June 15 includes IMCA A-Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Compact, Dwarf, and Factory Stocks. 281-Speedway is located at 7715 N US Highway 281, in Stephenville, Texas. Information on the track is online at http://www. 281speedwaybycspromotions.com . Admission is $15 with Senior, Military, and Students admitted for $12. Kids five an under are free.

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.) - Saturday, June 15, 2019 w/ASCS Desert Non-Wing - The Father's Day Showdown at Arizona Speedway sees the return of the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars along with IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, ModLites, and Bombers. Going into the Saturday affair, Kyle Shipley leads the tour by 12 points over Joshua Shipley with joe Scheopner, Ronald Webster, and Rick Shuman making up the top five. Saturday, June 15 opens at 5:30 P.M. (MT) with racing getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (MT). Admission is $18 for adults with Seniors only $15. Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free. Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway. net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Arizona-Speedway- 211954742150175 . Fans can also email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (480) 926-6688.

Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, S.D.) - Saturday, June 15, 2019 w/ASCS National and Frontier Region - The National Tour's eighth trip to Black Hills Speedway, Saturday, June 15 opens at 5:00 P.M with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Admission is $25 with kids 12 and under, who are over four-feet tall, admitted for $10. Kids under four-feet tall get in free. Black Hills Speedway is located at 2467 Jolly Ln. in Rapid City, S.D. For more information, log onto http://www. blackhillspeedwaybhs.com or call (307) 257-9589. Saturday's event is co-sanctioned with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region and includes WISSOTA Street Stocks and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.) - Saturday, June 15, 2019 w/ASCS Warrior - Originally slated to be in action at I-70 Speedway, delayed construction of the Speedway saw a change in this weekend's lineup with Lake Ozark Speedway taking up the date. Along with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, ULMA Late Model, USRA B-Mods, Street Stock, and Pure Stocks will also be on hand. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Military, $5 for youth 7-13, and free for kids under 6 years of age. Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track and events can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net

Thunder Valley Speedway (Glenmora, La.) - Saturday, June 15, 2019 w/ASCS Gulf South - The season's first of three trips to Thunder Valley Speedway, the Griffith Truck, and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region heads for the Louisiana oval on Saturday, June 15. The track is located at 70 Thunder Valley Speedway Rd. in Glenmora, La. More information can be acquired by calling (318) 623-1786 as well as the track's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ Thundervalleyspeedwaylouisiana

