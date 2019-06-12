NHRA announces #THISISMYUSNATS contest

12 Jun 2019
Racing News
46 times
NHRA announces #THISISMYUSNATS contest
NHRA is offering fans the trip of a lifetime! One grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to the 65th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals for an all-expense paid trip Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway! 
 
To enter the #THISISMYUSNATS contest, fans will need to submit a photo or video that showcases their favorite memory of the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Event at any time during the event’s rich history. The favorite memory can be while fans were watching the event (attending in person or on T.V.), but attendance at the event is not required in order to enter. #THISISMYUSNATS contest ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 19, 2019. Judging will be based on the following criteria.
·      
• Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals integration
• Historical context regarding the NHRA
• NHRA integration
 
Grand Prize: Grand Prize Winner will be awarded a trip for two (2) to the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals from Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 2019. The Grand Prize is an inclusive of round-trip air transportation for two to and from the event, two (2) nights hotel accommodations, transportation to/from the hotel and event, two (2) passes to the NHRA Chevrolet Performance US Nationals, and $200 in food & beverage vouchers. The Grand Prize has an approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $3,000.
 
First Prize: One (1) First Prize winner will receive a 2019 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Champions jacket. The First Prize has an ARV of $1,000. 
 
Second Prize: Two (2) Second Prize winners will receive a bucket of Lucas Oil Products including Slick Mist Trio-Kit, Fuel Treatment, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner, Power Steering Fluid and various stickers, lanyards and keychains. Each Second Prize has an ARV of $80. 
 
Third Prize: Five (5) Third Prize winners will win an NHRA.tv subscription. Each Third Prize has an ARV of $119.99.  
 
Enter for a chance to win at www.NHRA.com/THISISMYUSNATS
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Our Future is in Motion: Ford Motor Company Reflects on 20 Years in Sustainability with New Goals Ahead Can CBD help you sleep? »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline