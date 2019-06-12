NHRA announces #THISISMYUSNATS contest

NHRA is offering fans the trip of a lifetime! One grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to the 65th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals for an all-expense paid trip Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway!

To enter the #THISISMYUSNATS contest, fans will need to submit a photo or video that showcases their favorite memory of the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Event at any time during the event’s rich history. The favorite memory can be while fans were watching the event (attending in person or on T.V.), but attendance at the event is not required in order to enter. #THISISMYUSNATS contest ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 19, 2019. Judging will be based on the following criteria.

·

• Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals integration

• Historical context regarding the NHRA

• NHRA integration

Grand Prize: Grand Prize Winner will be awarded a trip for two (2) to the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals from Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 2019. The Grand Prize is an inclusive of round-trip air transportation for two to and from the event, two (2) nights hotel accommodations, transportation to/from the hotel and event, two (2) passes to the NHRA Chevrolet Performance US Nationals, and $200 in food & beverage vouchers. The Grand Prize has an approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $3,000.

First Prize: One (1) First Prize winner will receive a 2019 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Champions jacket. The First Prize has an ARV of $1,000.

Second Prize: Two (2) Second Prize winners will receive a bucket of Lucas Oil Products including Slick Mist Trio-Kit, Fuel Treatment, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner, Power Steering Fluid and various stickers, lanyards and keychains. Each Second Prize has an ARV of $80.

Third Prize: Five (5) Third Prize winners will win an NHRA.tv subscription. Each Third Prize has an ARV of $119.99.