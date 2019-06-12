Our Future is in Motion: Ford Motor Company Reflects on 20 Years in Sustainability with New Goals Ahead

In 1999, Ford Motor Company published its first Sustainability Report – the first company in the industry to do so. Since then, Ford has spent the last two decades moving toward a more sustainable world.

“We are committed to having a positive impact on the planet and the communities where we live and operate,” said Kim Pittel, vice president, sustainability, environment and safety engineering. “By working with our partners and suppliers to find solutions that protect the planet and make people’s lives better, we can make an even bigger impact and reach our goals together.”

Ford has come a long way from the first report, which initially focused on environmental issues. The company’s approach to sustainability is now much broader and has celebrated continuous progress over the years.

Last year was a pivotal year for some of that progress. In 2018 alone:

Ford celebrated 10 years of soybean-based foam in more than 18.5 million vehicles built in North America

Conducted a formal United Nations human rights saliency assessment

Met the company’s previously set 2010 goal to reduce operational GHG emissions per vehicle produced by 30 percent – eight years early and

Announced aspirational goals of zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, only using freshwater for human consumption

Vision for the Future

To prepare for the next 20 years, Ford is building upon last year’s aspirational goals and committing to several new ones as part of the journey to become the world’s most trusted company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

Those aspirations, which will guide future sustainability targets and strategies, include:

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

Become the most inclusive and diverse enterprise globally

Responsibly source all raw materials used in all vehicles globally

Use only recycled and renewable plastics in all vehicles globally

Working Toward the Vision

While aspirational goals set Ford’s long-term sustainability strategy, the company has established new specific sustainability targets in conjunction with the 20th anniversary Sustainability Report that will help achieve its vision for the future:

Ford will use 100 percent renewable energy for all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, meaning the energy comes from sources that naturally replenish – such as hydropower, geothermal or wind and solar.



As a step toward this goal, the company has committed to a substantial renewable energy procurement through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program, which will provide 500,000 megawatt hours of locally sourced Michigan wind energy – Ford’s largest ever renewable energy purchase.

Ford will continue to do its part to reduce CO2 emissions consistent with the Paris Climate Accord. Ford’s first Climate Change Scenario Report, published in tandem with the Sustainability Report, details Ford’s vision for the transition to a low-carbon economy and resilience to managing climate risk in the future.

Ford will eliminate single-use plastics from operations by 2030.

Additional Report Highlights

In addition to these aspirational goals and sustainability targets, Ford has officially launched SHE-MOVES (Strengthening Her: Mobilizing Ventures for Social Innovation), a grant program from Ford Motor Company and Ford Fund that supports community ventures benefitting women and children in India, South Africa and Nigeria and promotes access to mobility.

The company also selected three inaugural grantees:

Zaclon India Pvt. Ltd. – trains more than 40 women in India to operate and maintain vehicles, supporting job placement, as well as instructs them in self-defense and personal safety

Shuttlers – provides specialized shuttles along a frequently traveled route while facilitating a customized learning experience for at least 600 women in Nigeria for one year

Uhambo Foundation – provides community-wide support, education and transportation related to disabilities and Whole Person Leadership Development in South Africa for parents, especially mothers

Beyond the new goals and initiatives being announced in conjunction with the 20th annual Sustainability Report, the company also highlights in depth additional details from last year’s efforts and accomplishments around people, planet and product innovation. To read the full report, visit sustainability.ford.com.