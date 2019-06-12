Discounted Tickets to Friday's ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200 Available Through Thursday Night at Central Wisconsin-Area Menards Locations

Discounted tickets for the Friday June 14 ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200 at Madison International Speedway are now available at Menards locations throughout central Wisconsin. Discounted tickets will be available through closing time on Thursday evening.



Discounted tickets are available now at Menards locations in Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Beloit, Burlington, Franklin, Germantown, Janesville, Johnson Creek, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Monona, Oak Creek, Onalaska, Pewaukee, Platteville, Sturtevant, Sun Prairie, Waukesha, West Allis, West Bend, and West Milwaukee. Additionally, four Illinois stores will also have discounted Shore Lunch 200 tickets, including locations in Freeport, Sycamore, Rockford, and Machesney Park.



Stores in have general admission adult tickets on sale for $20, a savings of $10 off the race day walk-up ticket price. Children 6-11 are just $10, and children under 6 are free.



Series championship leader Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) will be going for his fourth victory of 2019, while current series runner-up Bret Holmes (No. 23 Holmes II Excavation Chevrolet) is looking for his first career series win. Ty Gibbs (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota), grandson of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, will be in the field looking to score his first series victory after three runner-up finishes in his first four series appearances, and Hailie Deegan (No. 55 TRD 40th Anniversary Toyota) will return to the cockpit for the first time since winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race in Colorado last weekend.



ARCA Menards Series practice will begin at 1:15 pm CT, and the stands will be cleared and ticket gates will open on race day at 4:30 pm CT in time for General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5 pm. The ARCA Menards Series drivers autograph session is set for 6 pm CT and the green flag will drop on the Shore Lunch 200 shortly after 8 pm CT.



ARCA for Me members can access free live timing & scoring, track updates, and live chat throughout all on-track sessions from all twenty ARCA Menards Series races at ARCARacing.com. New members can register at ARCARacing.com/login.



ARCA Menards Series PR