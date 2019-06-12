Brandon Lemke Ready To Get Back On Track At Anderson

Rain has kept 19-year-old Brandon Lemke away from South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean he’s been sitting idle.

The veteran kart racer has kept himself busy by returning to his karting roots, earning seven main event victories so far this year. Among his recent accolades was a double-win weekend Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., where he won the prefinal and the final on both days of the World Karting Association’s Manufacturer’s Cup Series event.

“I hate I haven’t been able to get more late model races in this year because of rain,” said Lemke, who drives for Leicht Motorsports Driver Development in Anderson Motor Speedway’s late model stock division. “On the plus side, I’ve been able to stay busy racing my kart. We’ve been really successful so far this year with seven wins on the karting side and that has kept my skills really sharp.”

Rain has been the biggest hurdle for Lemke at Anderson Motor Speedway this year, but when he’s gotten the chance to race he’s been successful. In four feature starts this year Lemke has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes, which places him third in the late model stock standings at the track, just nine points out of the lead.

Pending interference from Mother Nature, Lemke and Leicht Motorsports Driver Development will be back on track this Friday at Anderson Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to get back in my late model this Friday at Anderson,” said Lemke, who has a best finish of second at Anderson this year. “We’ve been really strong each time we’ve gotten on track. We just need Mother Nature to cooperate a bit and we’ll have a shot at a race win and the points lead if we play our cards right.”

After he wraps up his duties at Anderson Motor Speedway on Friday, Lemke will turn his attention back to his karting effort by traveling north to GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, N.C., for a United States Pro Kart Series event.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend for sure, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Lemke.