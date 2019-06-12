M.LaHart & Co. Announces New NASCAR Line Featuring Accessories, Home Goods and Jewelry Designed for Race Fans

M.LaHart & Co., the 20-year leader in the collegiate and alumni gift market, announced today the launch of a new line of officially licensed NASCAR home goods, accessories and jewelry created through the company's design studio.

The new line of products, M.LaHart's Victory Lane, features NASCAR as well as select team and driver pieces.

"On any given weekend, you see our passionate fans sporting their favorite driver gear from head to toe," said Paul Sparrow, Managing Director, Licensing and Consumer Products, NASCAR. "M.LaHart's new Victory Lane line provides fans with new distinctive products to showcase their loyalty both at-track and in their homes."

So far, the line includes 10 custom driver shops featuring notable names such as Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson, and features glassware, leather flasks, rodeo-style belt buckles, jewelry and more. Additional driver shops featuring more top drivers are already in the works.

"We're so excited to offer this new line of NASCAR accessories and home products to fans," said Michael LaHart, founder of M.LaHart & Co. "We were inspired by the spirit, energy and sparkle of NASCAR and wanted to celebrate the loyalty that fans feel for their favorite sport and drivers. We were fortunate enough to have guidance from NASCAR and teams throughout the creative process and we know fans will be pleased with the Victory Lane line."

Creating custom designed products is an attribute upon which M.LaHart & Co. was founded. Known as 'America's Jeweler™,' the company works with all of the nation's service academies and over 100 universities across the country to create alumni and fan gifts featuring the various school logos. The exercise of customizing products to specific driver numbers and teams came naturally to the M.LaHart team.

"It's thrilling to discover we can take all we've learned over the years in the collegiate market – designing and creating the highest quality custom gifts -- and apply that learning and creativity to a new passionate, dedicated fan base," Mr. LaHart notes. "It's a big world out there, and I'm proud to launch our first professional sports initiative with NASCAR."

All of M.LaHart's Victory Lane products, from custom glassware and speedway watches to bangles and leather key fobs are now available for purchase at www.GoToVictoryLane.com.

M.LaHart & Co. PR