Where History and Destiny Meet Le Mans

When the 24 Hours of Le Mans gets underway later this week (June 15-16) more than 50 years of racing history and destiny will meet once again for Ford Performance.



Ford and the Chip Ganassi Racing team will face their biggest rivals and compete on the world stage at Le Mans for the conclusion of the 2018-2019 WEC (World Endurance Championship) Super Season.



This is a race like no other, bringing the best manufacturers and drivers, from around the world, together to compete in this historic 24-hour endurance race. The Circuit de la Sarthe (also known as Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans) is 8.467 miles long, making it one of the longest circuits in the world, comprised of partial race track and public roads including, 38 turns and the epic Mulsanne Straight. Drivers, teams, and equipment will be put to the test like no where else. This is where legends are made!



With up to 70% of the lap time spent on full throttle, seeing speeds up towards 190 mph (306 km/h) down to 60 mph (96.6 km/h), putting immense stress on engine and drivetrain components, the reliability and performance of the Ford EcoBoost engine is more critical than ever in this 24-hour environment.



Ford will go up against the best manufacturers in the world; Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, Chevrolet, and BMW. The LM GTE Pro class will be packed with 17 cars and 51 of the world’s finest drivers. In addition, this year the Ford GT will also be entered in the LM GTE Am (amateur) class with the No. 85 Keating Motorsports entry.



To celebrate Ford’s success at Le Mans a special series of liveries were created to mark Ford’s “Au Revoir” (“until we meet again”) to its factory Le Mans program.



Each of the four factory Ford GTs will bear a livery that celebrates the success of the manufacturer at Le Mans, both past and present, representing historic wins and podium finishes in 1966, 1967, and 2016.



In the fourth year of its successful Ford GT race program, which has seen Ford Chip Ganassi Racing win Le Mans in 2016, finish runner-up in 2017, and third in 2018, the US manufacturer aims to reclaim the top spot on the podium once again to write their name in the history books.



The 24 Hours of Le Mans gets underway on Saturday, June 15 at 9:00 AM ET (15:00hrs CET).



Fans will be able to follow the race from inside the cockpit of the factory Ford GTs as Ford’s popular Le Mans Livestream returns for its fourth consecutive year. You can tune in at www.fordperformance.tv.



RYE PR