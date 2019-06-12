SCCA Hall of Fame Nomination Submission Deadline Extended

11 Jun 2019
SCCA Hall of Fame Nomination Submission Deadline Extended
The deadline has been extended to Saturday, June 22 to submit 2020 SCCA® Hall of Fame nomination suggestions. Any SCCA member can submit a nomination to the Hall of Fame Committee. Submissions should be approximately two pages in length and summarize the nominee's background and reasons for consideration. The goal should be to help the Nomination, Legacy and Selection Committees understand why and how the nominee was impactful.
 
Submissions should be more than just a resume. Ideally, those preparing submissions will paint a picture as to why their nominee should be considered. Include when the nominee joined SCCA, the nominee's Region affiliation, and the offices held or competition accomplishments of the nominee. It is also important to note how the nominee shaped SCCA as a National organization.
 
Nominations can be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mailed to SCCA Hall of Fame, 6620 SE Dwight Street; Topeka, KS 66619. Those submitting nominations should also include their own email address, phone number or mailing address in case they need to be contacted for more information about a nominee. 
 
The purpose of the SCCA Hall of Fame is to preserve, protect and record the history and accomplishments of the Club for current and future members by recognizing those who have had a significant impact on the Club and the sport. This may be through service to the national organization, achievements in competition, advancement of the sport, or bringing recognition to the SCCA that inspires enthusiasts to seek out and become SCCA members.
 
Since 2005, a wide array of individuals have been nominated to the Hall of Fame. Candidates have been indispensable members from a Region or Division, as well as those who have made an impact on a national level. Some people have been nominated based on the fact they attracted others to the Club or have even been role models.
 
Multiple independent nominations will be gladly accepted. This is a chance for SCCA members to leave a permanent mark on the Club by being the one responsible for nominating a member for next year's Hall of Fame class.
