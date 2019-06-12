Andretti Autosport finishes strong at the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio

The first Americas Rallycross weekend of 2019 is officially in the books. The Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio season opener saw Tanner Foust advancing to the Final where he collected a fourth-place finish and valuable championship points.

 

Cabot Bigham showed promising speed for his debut ARX Supercars weekend with Andretti Rallycross despite missing the Final. 

 

Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for the full broadcast of the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio. The team takes a break until the sole doubleheader-event of the season on July 13-14 at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
 
