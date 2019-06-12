"Fast" Jackson wins Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties

Stevie “Fast” Jackson claimed his second victory of the season at Heartland Motorsports Park in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service on Sunday, winning the 31st annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, where the series was presented by Real Pro Mod Association. It is the sixth of 12 races during the 2019 season.

Jackson ran a pass of 5.747-seconds at 251.72 mph in his JBRC Chevrolet Camaro picking up the final round win over Clint Satterfield’s pass of 5.933 at 251.58.

It marks the sixth career E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod victory and second at the facility for Jackson, who qualified No. 1 and also earned round wins over Michael Biehele II, Erica Enders and Sidnei Frigo.

“This race right here has nothing to do with going rounds or winning,” Jackson stated. “It’s got nothing to do with the points or the championship. My crew chief Billy Stocklin lost his dad and I told him we were going to get this for him. Billy, I love you. That’s all I got.”