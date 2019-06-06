Rain Claims Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Speedweek Stop At Creek County Speedway

With hopes the forecast would move away from Creek County Speedway, showers with the threat of severe weather with flash flooding has forced the as the cancellation of events on Thursday night with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region.

This marks the eight time this season that the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series has been slid by Mother Nature.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Saturday, June 8 at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan. The event is also co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region.

Saturday, June 8 opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. Admission is $20 for adults with kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Salina Speedway is located at 2841 S. Burma Rd. is Salina, Kan. More information on the track is online at http://www. racesalinaspeedway.com

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,227; 2. Blake Hahn 1,183; 3. John Carney II 1,163; 4. Matt Covington 1,159; 5. Scott Bogucki 1,149; 6. Roger Crockett 1,137; 7. Harli White 1,075; 8. Jamie Ball 1,063; 9. Jordon Mallett 1,014; 10. Robbie Price 991; 11. Alex Hill 951; 12. Tucker Doughty 892; 13. Dylan Westbrook 545; 14. Wayne Johnson 512; 15. Jake Bubak 474;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. - 4 (5/17 - I-96 Speedway; 5/18 - I-96 Speedway; 5/25 - Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 - Lawton Speedway); Thomas Kennedy - 2 (4/25 - Eagle Raceway, 4/26 - U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II - 1 (5/26 - Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat - 1 (6/4 - Devil's Bowl Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations - 8: Devil's Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6)

