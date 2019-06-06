Plenty of ARCA Action This Weekend; ARCA Menards Series in Action at MIS on Friday, NXS Driver Garrett Smithley to Flat Rock for ARCA Late Models and School Bus Figure 8s on Saturday

NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Garrett Smithley will pay visit to Flat Rock Speedway’s Lakeshore Utility Trailer Sales School Bus Figure 8 night on Saturday. Smithley will sign autographs and visit with fans on the track’s midway prior to the start of the night’s track activities.

Sponsored by Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, which also sponsors Flat Rock’s ARCA Figure 8 division, Smithley will do double duty at Michigan International Speedway, competing in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series for JD Motorsports and in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race with Premium Motorsports. Smithley has five career ARCA Menards Series starts with his best finish, 14th, coming at Pocono in 2013.

Smithley currently sits 17th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series standings after 13 races. He will race in the LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday then make the 45-minute trip east to the tight quarter-mile oval located on Telegraph Road, one mile south of Flat Rock and about 20 minutes south of Detroit. Smithley will also be in action at 2 pm ET on Sunday in the FireKeepers Casino 400. His best finish if the season, 12th, came at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Now one of the most well-attended short track racing events in the state of Michigan, Flat Rock’s School Bus Figure 8 nights include a Flagpole Race, a Boat Figure-8 Race in which racecars pull trailers with a boat strapped on to it, and the night is capped off with a wild School Bus Figure-8 race. The evening will also feature a full program of the track’s Moran Chevrolet ARCA Late Models, Victory Lane Quick Oil Change ARCA Figure 8s, and Bandoleros. Practice starts at 4:30, qualifying is set for 6, and the first race of the night goes green at 7 pm ET. General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $3 for children 6-11, and children under 6 are free. Reserved seating is available for $19 for all seats. For more information, log on to FlatRockSpeedway.com or call (734) 782-2480.

The ARCA Menards Series will kick off the weekend’s on-track action at Michigan International Speedway with the VizCom 200 scheduled for 6 pm ET on Friday afternoon. Series championship leader Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) will be going for his third win of the season while second-place Bret Holmes (No. 23 Holmes II Excavation/Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet) and third-place Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Health Care/Liberty Village Ford) will each be going for their first win of the season on the two-mile high-banked oval located in the scenic Irish Hills area.

Tickets for all races at Michigan International Speedway are available at MISpeedway.com or by calling (800) 354-1010.

Practice for the VizCom 200 at Michigan International Speedway is slated for 8 am ET on Friday, June 7, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 12 noon, with the 100-lap, 200-mile race slated to go green shortly after 6 pm ET. The race will be televised live on FS1. ARCA for Me members can access free live timing & scoring, live track updates, and live chat for all on-track sessions at ARCARacing.com. New users can register for free with a valid email address at ARCARacing.com/login.

ARCA Menards Series PR