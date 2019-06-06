McIntosh’s Second Leads Toyota On Night Two of USAC’s Indiana Midget Week

A hard-charging Cannon McIntosh fell just short of his second victory of the season on the way to a runner-up showing to lead Toyota on the second night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway,

The 16-year-old Oklahoma native, who won previously this season at Du Quoin, started from the third position and slipped back to fourth at the start as Justin Grant went to the lead, followed by Jason McDougal and C.J. Leary.

Grant maintained his lead over McDougal, while McIntosh would move past Leary on lap five, with Tanner Thorson moving into fifth. Just three laps later, Thorson would overtake Leary for fourth.

The top five would stay intact through the midway point of the race before a caution waved on lap 15. On the restart, McIntosh would drive by McDougal for second and set his sights on the leader. Behind him, a new challenger had started to emerge in Keith Kunz Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, who climbed into the top five on lap 24.



Grant appeared to have the race in hand before a lap 28 caution bunched the field together once more. With a strong restart, McIntosh looked like he might pull off a pass for the lead going into turn one, only to see Grant slam the door, while Larson moved into third.

As they came back around to take the white flag, McIntosh had one last charge in him and made a run at Grant coming off turn four, but wasn’t able to pull it off and was forced to settle for runner-up honors, one spot ahead of Larson. Thorson continued to show no ill effects from his March highway crash and placed fifth to give Toyota three of the top-five finishers. Thorson finished second on Tuesday at Montpelier in his first race after suffering a number of severe injuries in the March crash and currently leads the Indiana Midget Week Standings after two races.

Zach Daum placed seventh, while Tanner Carrick finished eighth as Toyota drivers earned 15 of the 23 A Main starting positions in the 40-car field.

The third event of USAC’s six-race Indiana Midget Week takes place Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

TRD PR