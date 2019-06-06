DQ and Coca-Cola Give Away Epic Summer Experiences with The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™

The DQ® brand today launched The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™ — a mobile game and sweepstakes created with The Coca-Cola Company (NASDAQ: COKE). Fans can enter daily at any DQ location, excluding locations in Texas, for the chance to win DQ gift cards and epic family vacations, including NASCAR® VIP Race and Universal Orlando Resort™ experiences.

"This sweepstakes embodies summer with games, adventure and lasting family memories," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). "We're helping fans embrace the playfulness of the season, as well as giving some lucky families once-in-a lifetime experiences."

Happy at Your Fingertips: How to Enter

From now through June 30, fans ages 18 years+ can enter The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™ by following three easy steps:

Download and register for the DQ mobile app Visit any DQ restaurant (excluding locations in Texas), open the app to register for the sweepstakes, then play for a chance to win Fans must be present in a DQ store to register for and enter the sweepstakes (no purchase is necessary)

Click on The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™ banner to register

Enter by feeding a variety of popular DQ menu items, such as Blizzard® Treats, burgers and refreshing Coke® beverages to a delightful emoji character named hAPPy Repeat! Play daily for more chances to win Fans can enter up to once per day from June 3-30

Memory-making Prizes

The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™ gives fans the chance to win delicious and family-centric prizes, including hundreds of daily giveaways of $5 DQ gift cards, and weekly epic vacation packages, each of which is for up to four people:

Two (2) NASCAR® VIP Experience Trips: A four-day, three-night trip to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, plus two-day Grandstand tickets and four passes to the NASCAR® Hall of Fame.

Two (2) Universal Orlando Resort Trips : Includes 3-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park tickets, which entitles guest admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure AND Universal’s Volcano Bay on the same day. Stay at one of Universal’s onsite hotels and this package also includes ground transfers to and from the airport.

: Includes 3-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park tickets, which entitles guest admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure Universal’s Volcano Bay on the same day. Stay at one of Universal’s onsite hotels and this package also includes ground transfers to and from the airport. Each trip includes roundtrip coach airfare for four, hotel accommodations, $1,000 for meals and incidentals, and a prize check for up to $1,500 to offset taxes.

Participants are eligible to win the daily prize giveaways more than once, but only have the chance to win one of the four weekly grand prizes. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. or District of Columbia, who are 18 years or older. Official rules can be found at DQ.com/happiestsweepsever/rules

For more information on the DQ brand, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #HappyTastesGood.

DQ PR