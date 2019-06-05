2018 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year Myatt Snider Makes ARCA Return

Former ARCA Menards Series winner Myatt Snider will make his first series start in nearly two years when he joins Venturini Motorsports (VMS) in Friday’s VizCom 200 at Michigan International Speedway(MIS).

Last year’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rookie of the year, Snider currently competes full time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Elite 2 Division. Snider, 24, will inherit the seat of VMS’ series leading (Owner Points) No.20 Cometic Toyota when he makes his second career start at Michigan. In his only other track appearance in 2016 he started from the pole position.

Snider becomes the fourth driver to pilot VMS’ No.20 in 2019, joining Chandler Smith, Harrison Burton and Brandon Lynn.

“Glad we could put this deal late in the game so I could make a return to the 2-mile superspeedway,” said Snider. “Michigan is one of the toughest tracks on the ARCA circuit. But that’s what makes it so fun. Really excited for the weekend.”

The son of NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Marty Snider, Snider (Myatt) has made 10 career ARCA starts earning three top-5 and six top-10 finishes. Snider’s solo series win came at Toledo Speedway in 2016.

His only scheduled ARCA event of the season Snider will join VMS teammates’ Christian Eckes and Michael Self in search of victory lane.

VMS has recorded three victories at Michigan since 2010 – Mikey Kile (’10), Brennan Poole (’13) and Austin Theriault (’14). Team co-owner, Bill Venturini, made his first of seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup starts at Michigan in 1989.

Practice at Michigan International Speedway is slated for 8AM ET on Friday, June 7, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 12PM, with the 100-lap, 200-mile race going green at 6PM. The race will be televised LIVE on FOX SPORTS 1.

