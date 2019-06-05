Toyota's Seavey Dominates In USAC Indiana Midget Week Opener

Logan Seavey led the final 24 laps on the way to winning the opening night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at the Montpelier Motor Speedway, with Tanner Thorson finishing second in a Toyota one-two finish.

The victory is the first of the season in USAC competition for the reigning series champion and his sixth overall national midget feature win in 2019. The triumph marks the 14th for a Toyota-powered driver this year.

Starting from the pole after coming from the back of the pack to win the second heat race on a last-corner pass, Seavey fell in behind Zeb Wise early, but was never far behind. He eventually made his move on lap six, taking the lead in turn one, only to see the yellow flag wave, moving him back to second for the restart.

Only the yellow was going to keep Seavey from moving to the front, though, as he quickly retook the top spot on lap seven using a turn one slider to slip past Wise. It was a lead that he would never relinquish.

As Seavey navigated heavy lapped traffic, the battle began to heat up for second with Wise holding off Thorson until the 2016 USAC champion made his move on lap 25, dropping Wise to third as Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates held down the top two spots with five laps remaining.

That’s how they would finish as Seavey took the checkered flag, with Thorson coming in second, followed by Wise, Courtney and Dillon Welch, who gave Toyota three of the top-five finishers. Two additional Toyota-powered drivers placed in the top-10 as Kevin Thomas Jr. was eighth, one spot ahead of Tanner Carrick in ninth.

The second-place finish for Thorson comes in his first race since suffering a broken left arm, a broken right foot, a cracked sternum, broken ribs and a punctured lung in a highway crash in Modesto, California, in early March.

The USAC’s six-race Indiana Midget Week continues Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

