Two great comebacks for Solaris Motorsport at Brands Hatch

Solaris Motorsport showed an impressive pace on the iconic track of Brands Hatch in front of the thousands fans that filled the 2019 edition of the American SpeedFest. Francesco Sini and Naveh Talor made two impressive comebacks on Sunday's races, revenging the bad luck of the engine issue that forced them to skip the Saturday races. After the solid fifth place conquered in the ELITE 1 qualifying by Francesco Sini, the weekend seems promising great results, a chance only postponed to the next NASCAR Whelen Euro Series round scheduled on the Czech track of Most at the end of June.



"If I think to the Sunday race I feel both really happy and very angry!" said Francesco Sini, who started 29th and ended 11th under the checkered flag. "We were very competitive, we could have been protagonist even more than in Franciacorta, after the 5th time in qualifying, far just .180 to the pole, we were thinking to the podium. Unfortunately the engine gone and both me and Nave were forced to skip the Saturday races and start last on Sunday. A pity, we were between the fastest on track. Anyway, at least I enjoyed myself and all the fans with tons of overtakes! With the last setup changes we had a great pace for the races and the qualifying, but the engine issue ruined everything. We will try again in Most!"



"The weekend was like a roller coaster. It started pretty good when I had good pace and was loving the track more and more as I drove it. Qualifying was the peak of the roller coaster, started good with me feeling great in the car. The engine failure after only 5 laps was a shame. It was a deep blow that Francesco couldn’t race in Race 1 after he qualified an amazing 5th. The team worked a lot and they fixed the car, they were great." Said Naveh Talor, who started 27th and ended 16th. "Sunday was a day of redemption for both Francesco and me. For me it was a tough race, I was unlucky with the amount of time the safety car was out which compromised me from passing more cars. Anyway it was a fantastic weekend with so many great fans and was fun to sign autographs for all of them. For me it has been one of the most fun events I've ever experienced in my life."



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will move now in Czech Republic where the circuit of Most will host the seventh and eight round of this amazing 2019 season on 29th and 30th of June.

Solaris Motorsport PR